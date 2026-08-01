What Every Music Company Made in Q2 2026 (Updating)

Around a dozen publicly traded music companies are reporting earnings in the weeks stretching from late July into August â€” and early results show that from the major labels to music streamers, satellite radio to live events, consumers are still spending on music.

On the label front, as of July 31, both Universal Music Group (UMG) and Sony Music both showed solid results, with overall revenue at the latter surging by 20% year-over-year. In Korea, HYBE saw strong results in the second quarter from K-pop supergroup BTSâ€˜ world tour and sales of its fifth studio album, ARIRANG.

Related

In live music, Live Nation managed to increase its total quarterly revenue by a significant margin despite competition from FIFA World Cup games at stadiums. And over at Sphere Entertainment, the company managed a revenue increase on showings of The Wizard of Oz at Sphere despite suffering an overall operating loss.

Satellite radio giant SiriusXM Holdings, the dominant in-vehicle entertainment and podcasting company, has been on a journey to figure out a winning strategy, and CEO Jennifer Witz said Sirius found it with low-cost companion plans and premium channels run byÂ Morgan WallenÂ andÂ Green Day.

Elsewhere, on the streaming front, Deezer reported that revenue and adjusted gross profit edged slightly higher in the first half of 2026.

On Tuesday (Aug. 4), Spotify reports before the stock exchanges open in New York, while Warner Music Group (WMG) reports on Thursday (Aug. 6) after markets close. Those results and more will be updated here as earnings season progresses.

See below for more detail from the season's results, listed in alphabetical order.