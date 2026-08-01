WR Hopkins tries coaching as Georgia Tech asst.

Five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has joined Georgia Tech as assistant wide receivers coach, coach Brent Key announced Friday.

Hopkins had also tested the waters for an NFL coaching role when he visited the New England Patriots last week before reaching a deal with the Yellow Jackets.

“DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond that,” Key said in a statement. “He has an exceptional knowledge of what we’re doing on offense due to his long relationship with [offensive coordinator] George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he’s a leader of men that I’m very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field.”

Even as he makes a turn to coaching, Hopkins said he isn’t shutting the door on playing in the NFL again.

“I Haven’t retired from the @NFL … But if you’re a WR and you want to be great, come to @GeorgiaTechFB,” Hopkins wrote on X on Saturday morning.

Hopkins, 34, had the worst season of his 13-year career in 2025.

Signed by Baltimore last March, he was the Ravens’ No. 3 wide receiver and finished with 22 catches for 330 yards, both career lows. He made an immediate impact with touchdown catches of 29 and 23 yards in his first two games but didn’t reach the end zone again.

In a Thanksgiving night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Hopkins became the 18th player in NFL history to record 1,000 career receptions.

A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in 2013 out of Clemson, Hopkins has totaled 1,006 receptions (17th all time) for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns across stints with the Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and Ravens.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.