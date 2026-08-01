Taina Fernandez Makes Wrestling History With Third Straight U17 World Championship

For most wrestlers, winning a world championship is the pinnacle of an age-group career.

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For most wrestlers, winning a world championship is the pinnacle of an age-group career.

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For Maryland's Taina Fernandez, three became the standard.

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For Maryland’s Taina Fernandez, three became the standard.

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The Archbishop Spalding High School standout cemented her place among the greatest age-group wrestlers in history Friday by capturing her third consecutive U17 World freestyle championship at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. In doing so, Fernandez became the first non-Japanese female wrestler ever to win three U17 World titles.

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The Archbishop Spalding High School standout cemented her place among the greatest age-group wrestlers in history Friday by capturing her third consecutive U17 World freestyle championship at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan. In doing so, Fernandez became the first non-Japanese female wrestler ever to win three U17 World titles.

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The historic performance also helped propel Team USA to its first U17 Women's Freestyle team championship since 2021, as the Americans outscored India, 167-132. Japan finished third with 126 points.

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The historic performance also helped propel Team USA to its first U17 Women’s Freestyle team championship since 2021, as the Americans outscored India, 167-132. Japan finished third with 126 points.

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For Fernandez, however, the accomplishment represented the culmination of years of work and a mindset centered on staying present rather than chasing history.

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For Fernandez, however, the accomplishment represented the culmination of years of work and a mindset centered on staying present rather than chasing history.

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"My mindset coming into the tournament, understanding all that was on the line, was simply staying positive," Fernandez said. "I knew that I couldn't think about the outcome. I had to focus on staying present and enjoying every second of this opportunity. I kept reminding myself that it's a blessing to be able to go out there and compete and do what I love to do, and I wouldn't allow myself to look at it as a burden."

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“My mindset coming into the tournament, understanding all that was on the line, was simply staying positive,” Fernandez said. “I knew that I couldn’t think about the outcome. I had to focus on staying present and enjoying every second of this opportunity. I kept reminding myself that it’s a blessing to be able to go out there and compete and do what I love to do, and I wouldn’t allow myself to look at it as a burden.”

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Four Matches. Four Pins.

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Four Matches. Four Pins.

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If there was any pressure accompanying the pursuit of history, Fernandez never showed it.

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If there was any pressure accompanying the pursuit of history, Fernandez never showed it.

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Her path to a third world championship was her most dominant yet.

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Her path to a third world championship was her most dominant yet.

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No opponent survived the opening period.

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No opponent survived the opening period.

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Fernandez opened the tournament by pinning India's Taniya in 1:45 before disposing of Romania's Sophia Anastase in just 1:03. She was even quicker in the semifinals, needing only 33 seconds to pin Poland's Maja Wejechan after scoring an early takedown and immediately locking up an arm bar.

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Fernandez opened the tournament by pinning India’s Taniya in 1:45 before disposing of Romania’s Sophia Anastase in just 1:03. She was even quicker in the semifinals, needing only 33 seconds to pin Poland’s Maja Wejechan after scoring an early takedown and immediately locking up an arm bar.

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That set up a championship bout against Türkiye's Kiymet Tezcan, the reigning U17 European champion.

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That set up a championship bout against TÃ¼rkiye’s Kiymet Tezcan, the reigning U17 European champion.

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Fernandez wasted little time.

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Fernandez wasted little time.

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She attacked with a low single-leg takedown, transitioned directly into a cradle and pinned Tezcan in just 1:25 to complete one of the most dominant championship runs of the tournament.

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She attacked with a low single-leg takedown, transitioned directly into a cradle and pinned Tezcan in just 1:25 to complete one of the most dominant championship runs of the tournament.

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"Winning a world title by pin was such an incredible feeling," Fernandez said. "As soon as the ref slapped the mat, I just felt a flood of emotions rush in as I realized in that same moment that my goal had just come true. I think back to all those hours of hard work I put in, just for the ref to call a pin in seconds, and my heart instantly becomes full."

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“Winning a world title by pin was such an incredible feeling,” Fernandez said. “As soon as the ref slapped the mat, I just felt a flood of emotions rush in as I realized in that same moment that my goal had just come true. I think back to all those hours of hard work I put in, just for the ref to call a pin in seconds, and my heart instantly becomes full.”

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Dominance Built One Match at a Time

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Dominance Built One Match at a Time

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While Fernandez's four consecutive falls appear overwhelming on paper, she said her approach never changed throughout the tournament.

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While Fernandez’s four consecutive falls appear overwhelming on paper, she said her approach never changed throughout the tournament.

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Rather than thinking about winning another world title, she focused solely on the next opponent.

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Rather than thinking about winning another world title, she focused solely on the next opponent.

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"Reflecting on my dominant run through the tournament, I remember telling myself to take it one match at a time and to do my very best I could every time I stepped on the mat," Fernandez said. "As the tournament progressed, the more I believed in that and truly let myself let loose and give it everything I had in every single match."

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“Reflecting on my dominant run through the tournament, I remember telling myself to take it one match at a time and to do my very best I could every time I stepped on the mat,” Fernandez said. “As the tournament progressed, the more I believed in that and truly let myself let loose and give it everything I had in every single match.”

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The result was another chapter in an already remarkable international career that has established Fernandez among the most accomplished youth wrestlers the United States has ever produced.

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The result was another chapter in an already remarkable international career that has established Fernandez among the most accomplished youth wrestlers the United States has ever produced.

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Already Looking Toward the Next Challenge

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Already Looking Toward the Next Challenge

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Many athletes would spend weeks celebrating a historic accomplishment.

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Many athletes would spend weeks celebrating a historic accomplishment.

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Fernandez doesn't have that luxury.

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Fernandez doesn’t have that luxury.

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In just over two weeks, she'll return to the international stage for the first time as a U20 competitor when the U20 World Championships begin Aug. 16 in Slovakia.

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In just over two weeks, she’ll return to the international stage for the first time as a U20 competitor when the U20 World Championships begin Aug. 16 in Slovakia.

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The soon-to-be Archbishop Spalding senior will attempt to add another milestone to an already extraordinary résumé by capturing her first U20 world championship.

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The soon-to-be Archbishop Spalding senior will attempt to add another milestone to an already extraordinary rÃ©sumÃ© by capturing her first U20 world championship.

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"Becoming a three-time World Champion feels, in a way, unreal," Fernandez said. "Each world title has felt so special and has come with its own highs and lows. Honestly, all I can do is thank God for being there with me every step of the way. I'm so grateful for the people and the places He has put around me because accomplishing this has definitely not been all on my own doing.

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“Becoming a three-time World Champion feels, in a way, unreal,” Fernandez said. “Each world title has felt so special and has come with its own highs and lows. Honestly, all I can do is thank God for being there with me every step of the way. I’m so grateful for the people and the places He has put around me because accomplishing this has definitely not been all on my own doing.

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"Overall, I feel so incredibly blessed, and I know this was just the end of my U17 chapter, and it's on to the next."

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“Overall, I feel so incredibly blessed, and I know this was just the end of my U17 chapter, and it’s on to the next.”

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Team USA Enjoys Historic Tournament

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Team USA Enjoys Historic Tournament

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Fernandez wasn't the only American to leave Azerbaijan with gold.

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Fernandez wasn’t the only American to leave Azerbaijan with gold.

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California's Epenesa Elison (57 kilograms), Michigan's Kaili Manuel (73 kilograms) and Pennsylvania's Marlee Solomon (53 kilograms) also captured U17 World championships, helping Team USA claim its first team title since 2021.

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California’s Epenesa Elison (57 kilograms), Michigan’s Kaili Manuel (73 kilograms) and Pennsylvania’s Marlee Solomon (53 kilograms) also captured U17 World championships, helping Team USA claim its first team title since 2021.

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Texas' Landri VonGonten (61 kilograms) earned a silver medal, while Pennsylvania's Madison Healey (46 kilograms) and Isla Silva (49 kilograms), along with Colorado's Sophia Valdez (40 kilograms), each secured bronze medals.

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Texas’ Landri VonGonten (61 kilograms) earned a silver medal, while Pennsylvania’s Madison Healey (46 kilograms) and Isla Silva (49 kilograms), along with Colorado’s Sophia Valdez (40 kilograms), each secured bronze medals.

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Full Brackets and results.

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Full Brackets and results.

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U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results Group One

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U.S. Women's Freestyle Results Group One

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43 kg – Lilly Lundy (Monument, Colo./Motown Wrestling), 14th place

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43 kg â€“ Lilly Lundy (Monument, Colo./Motown Wrestling), 14th place

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LOSS Mukhlisa Masharipova (Uzbekistan), tech. fall, 10-0

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LOSS Mukhlisa Masharipova (Uzbekistan), tech. fall, 10-0

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LOSS Sera Furuichi (Japan), fall, 1:17

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LOSS Sera Furuichi (Japan), fall, 1:17

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49 kg – Isla Silva (Pittsburgh, Pa./Team Pennsylvania), bronze medal

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49 kg â€“ Isla Silva (Pittsburgh, Pa./Team Pennsylvania), bronze medal

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LOSS Olena Kolubai (Ukraine), 5-3

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LOSS Olena Kolubai (Ukraine), 5-3

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WIN Aiana Asylbekova (Kyrgyzstan), fall, 1:54

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WIN Aiana Asylbekova (Kyrgyzstan), fall, 1:54

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WIN Ayanat Meinambay (Kazakhstan), 6-3

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WIN Ayanat Meinambay (Kazakhstan), 6-3

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57 kg – Epenesa Elison (La Puente, Calif./Monster Garage Wrestling), gold medal

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57 kg â€“ Epenesa Elison (La Puente, Calif./Monster Garage Wrestling), gold medal

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WIN Rion Suzuki (Japan), 8-2

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WIN Rion Suzuki (Japan), 8-2

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WIN Nadiia Zholtikova (Spain), tech. fall, 12-2

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WIN Nadiia Zholtikova (Spain), tech. fall, 12-2

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WIN Mia Kovac (Croatia), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Mia Kovac (Croatia), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Gurleen Dhillon (Canada), fall, 0:29

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WIN Gurleen Dhillon (Canada), fall, 0:29

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WIN Nikita Sehrawat (India), fall, 1:36

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WIN Nikita Sehrawat (India), fall, 1:36

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65 kg – Eve Skrocki (Phoenix, Ariz./Valiant WC), 10th place

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65 kg â€“ Eve Skrocki (Phoenix, Ariz./Valiant WC), 10th place

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LOSS Aisha Abdimalik (Kazakhstan), 7-6

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LOSS Aisha Abdimalik (Kazakhstan), 7-6

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WIN Szonja Veres (Hungary), 4-2

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WIN Szonja Veres (Hungary), 4-2

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LOSS Margarita Lisita (Moldova), tech. fall, 11-0

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LOSS Margarita Lisita (Moldova), tech. fall, 11-0

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73 kg – Kaili Manuel (Washington, Mich./Michigan Wrestling Academy), gold medal

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73 kg â€“ Kaili Manuel (Washington, Mich./Michigan Wrestling Academy), gold medal

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WIN Bagzhan Kurmanbay (Kazakhstan), fall, 3:23

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WIN Bagzhan Kurmanbay (Kazakhstan), fall, 3:23

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WIN Paula Benaixa Perez (Spain), tech. fall, 12-0

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WIN Paula Benaixa Perez (Spain), tech. fall, 12-0

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WIN Garima (India), 7-5

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WIN Garima (India), 7-5

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WIN Solomiia Petriv (Ukraine), 8-1

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WIN Solomiia Petriv (Ukraine), 8-1

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U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results

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U.S. Women's Freestyle Results

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U.S. Women’s Freestyle Results Group Two

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U.S. Women's Freestyle Results Group Two

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40 kg – Sophia Valdez (Colorado Springs, Colo./Betterman Elite Wrestling), bronze medal

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40 kg â€“ Sophia Valdez (Colorado Springs, Colo./Betterman Elite Wrestling), bronze medal

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WIN Aiaru Iliyas (Kazakhstan), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Aiaru Iliyas (Kazakhstan), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Zaytuna Saparova (Uzbekistan), fall, 3:42

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WIN Zaytuna Saparova (Uzbekistan), fall, 3:42

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LOSS Natsumi Sasaki (Japan), 4-2

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LOSS Natsumi Sasaki (Japan), 4-2

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WIN Rohini Devba (India), 9-0

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WIN Rohini Devba (India), 9-0

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46 kg – Madison Healey (Luzerne, Pa./Wyoming Seminary), bronze medal

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46 kg â€“ Madison Healey (Luzerne, Pa./Wyoming Seminary), bronze medal

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WIN Gulnoza Zakirdjanova (Uzbekistan), fall, 1:35

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WIN Gulnoza Zakirdjanova (Uzbekistan), fall, 1:35

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LOSS Kokona Makino (Japan), 8-2

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LOSS Kokona Makino (Japan), 8-2

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WIN Mungunchimeg Gavaa (Mongolia), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Mungunchimeg Gavaa (Mongolia), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Vivien Szentpal (Hungary), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Vivien Szentpal (Hungary), tech. fall, 10-0

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53 kg – Marlee Solomon (McDonald, Pa./Wrestling Chix), gold medal

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53 kg â€“ Marlee Solomon (McDonald, Pa./Wrestling Chix), gold medal

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WIN Mariia Zhytovoz (Hungary), 5-4

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WIN Mariia Zhytovoz (Hungary), 5-4

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WIN Fatima Bayramova (Azerbaijan), fall, 3:06

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WIN Fatima Bayramova (Azerbaijan), fall, 3:06

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WIN Alejandra Serrano Roa (Colombia), fall, 3:42

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WIN Alejandra Serrano Roa (Colombia), fall, 3:42

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WIN Akshara (India), tech. fall, 11-0

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WIN Akshara (India), tech. fall, 11-0

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61 kg – Landri Von Gonten (Spring, Texas/Boneyard Wrestling Academy), silver medal

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61 kg â€“ Landri Von Gonten (Spring, Texas/Boneyard Wrestling Academy), silver medal

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WIN Avanshika (India), fall, 2:27

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WIN Avanshika (India), fall, 2:27

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WIN Marisa Iturrino (Puerto Rico), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Marisa Iturrino (Puerto Rico), tech. fall, 10-0

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WIN Kamila Temiraeva (Russia), 8-6

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WIN Kamila Temiraeva (Russia), 8-6

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WIN Aruzhan Bakytnuy (Kazakhstan), 7-6

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WIN Aruzhan Bakytnuy (Kazakhstan), 7-6

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LOSS Ozdenur Ozmez (Türkiye), tech. fall, 10-0

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LOSS Ozdenur Ozmez (TÃ¼rkiye), tech. fall, 10-0

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69 kg – Taina Fernandez (Bowie, Md./Titan Mercury WC), gold medal

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69 kg â€“ Taina Fernandez (Bowie, Md./Titan Mercury WC), gold medal

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WIN Taniya (India), fall, 1:45

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WIN Taniya (India), fall, 1:45

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WIN Sophia Anastase (Romania), fall, 1:03

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WIN Sophia Anastase (Romania), fall, 1:03

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WIN Maja Wejchan (Poland), fall, 0:33

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WIN Maja Wejchan (Poland), fall, 0:33

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WIN Kiymet Tezcan (Türkiye), fall, 1:24

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WIN Kiymet Tezcan (TÃ¼rkiye), fall, 1:24