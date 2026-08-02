Police confirm 3 fatalities, 5 injuries after shooting at Idaho In-N-Out Burger

Three people were killed and another five were injured when a gunman opened fire outside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, authorities told ABC News on Sunday.

The suspected shooter died in the incident, but it was unclear if the alleged perpetrator is one of the three people police confirmed were killed, said Twin Falls police spokesperson Joshua Palmer.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out’s president, said in a statement posted on social media that an employee was among those shot and killed.

This image provided by KMVT shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. KMVT via AP

“In-N-Out will be mourning with the families and praying for them as they tread through a very painful season,” she said.

At a news conference Saturday evening, Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The suspected shooter is also dead, Hicks said, and police believe there is no longer any threat to the community.

Hicks said multiple people were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at the In-and-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls at 2:29 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

A large police presence from multiple agencies descended on the scene, Hicks said.

This still image captured from video by a witness shows the scene of a shooting that started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kevin Bell Jr. via AP

The restaurant is located near a busy shopping area and Hicks said there were potentially hundreds of people nearby, calling it an “exceptionally chaotic scene.”

The area around the In-N-Out and the Twin Falls Visitor Center remained closed on Saturday evening while authorities continued processing the scene, police said.

Police were still interviewing witnesses and asked anyone with information to come forward, Hicks said.

In this still image from a video, people are seen running at a shopping center in Twin Falls, Idaho, near the scene of a reported shooting at an In-N-Out location. One_takeKev

The FBI said it was aware of the situation and offering assistance to local law enforcement, according to an agency spokesman.

In a statement on social media, Idaho Gov. Brad Little asked for prayers “as law enforcement and first responders respond to an active shooter situation near In-N-Out.”

Twin Falls is a city of more than 56,000 people about 128 miles southeast of Boise.

The FBI is asking for anyone with video, audio or still images that may have captured the shooting to submit them to the agency.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.