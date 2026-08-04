Geno Segers Apologizes For Transgender Comments After Hadestown Exit: I Recognize the Impact of My Statements

Geno Segers took to Instagram on Monday to apologize after facing backlash over resurfaced social media comments about the transgender community.

â€œI wish to extend my most sincere apologies to everyone impacted by my words,â€ Segers wrote in a statement. â€œWhile I never intended to inflict harm, I recognize that the impact of my statements is what matters most. I am fully committed to listening, educating myself, and elevating my standards. I will work tirelessly to earn the opportunity to make things right.â€

In the next paragraph, Segers seemingly addresses the team behind â€œHadestown.â€ After the online backlash, the producers for the Broadway production announced that Segers would no longer star in the show as Hades.

â€œHadestownâ€ producers said in a statement Sunday, â€œThe producers of â€˜Hadestown' and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly.â€

â€œTo the cast, creative team and producers, please accept my sincere apologies for the stress my actions have brought to this production,â€ he added. â€œI accept full responsibility for my words and acknowledge the necessity of immediate accountability.â€

Segers concluded, â€œI extend my wholehearted support to the cast, crew and my replacement. I wish you all tremendous success during your run. I have complete confidence that each of you will be phenomenal.â€

â€œHadestown, written by AnaÃ¯s Mitchell, combines the Greek myths of Orpheus-Eurydice and Hades-Persephone and puts the stories to a folk and jazz soundtrack.

The new principal cast, which Segers is no longer a part of, starts their run on Sept. 1 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The principal cast includes Kayko as Orpheus, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes and Amber Iman as Persephone.