Daniel Caesar Adds Australia, Latin America Dates to Global Run

Daniel Caesar has expanded his Son of Spergy Tour with Australian and Latin American dates, extending what is both his biggest global run to date and his first-ever headline arena tour.

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The Australian leg opens Thursday, Nov. 5 at Afterpay Arena in Sydney â€” the venue formerly known as Qudos Bank Arena â€” followed by Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, Nov. 8 and Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, Nov. 12. Caesar then heads to Latin America for shows in BogotÃ¡, SÃ£o Paulo, Buenos Aires and Lima, closing the global run Thursday, Dec. 10 at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile.

Australian tickets go on general sale Friday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. local time via livenation.com.au, with Mastercard, Vodafone and Live Nation presales starting Wednesday, Aug. 5. VIP packages including premium tickets, pre-show soundcheck access and early entry will also be available.

The tour launched in May with a run across Asia and is currently working through North America, where Caesar played a second sold-out hometown show at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. Remaining North American dates â€” with support from 070 Shake â€” include Ottawa, Montreal, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco and Anaheim, before the tour moves to the U.K. and Europe with stops at London's All Points East and The O2, Manchester's Co-op Live, Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, Brussels, Paris and Cologne.

The run supports Caesar's fourth studio album, Son of Spergy, which arrived Oct. 24, 2025 and became his commercial high-water mark. The album debuted at No. 1 on both Top R&B Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums â€” his first leader on each â€” while launching at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 for his first top 10 on the all-genre chart. It opened with 43,000 equivalent album units, including 34.1 million official streams, and also reached No. 4 on Top Album Sales and No. 11 on Top Streaming Albums.

The album marked a steady escalation across Caesar's catalog. His 2017 breakthrough Freudian peaked at No. 16 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, followed by 2019's Case Study 01 at No. 10 and 2023's Never Enough at No. 6. Son of Spergy also sent 10 tracks onto Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, led by â€œWho Knowsâ€ at No. 23 â€” his best showing as a lead artist. He has twice topped the Hot 100 in featured roles, on Justin Bieberâ€˜s â€œPeachesâ€ and Tyler, The Creatorâ€˜s â€œSt. Chroma.â€

Recorded largely in Jamaica and built around themes of reconciliation with his father, the album features Sampha, Bon Iver, Blood Orange, Yebba and Caesar's father, gospel singer Norwill Simmonds.

â€œI have a lot of respect for my dad, and I hold him in high regard. The album is about me realizing that I am exactly like him,â€ Caesar said of the record. â€œIn that sense, it's about having patience, respect, and admiration for myself.â€

Caesar also took the International Achievement Award at the 2026 JUNOs, along with wins for contemporary R&B recording of the year and songwriter of the year.

Daniel Caesar's Son of Spergy Tour Australian and Latin American dates:

Thursday, Nov. 5 â€” Afterpay Arena, Sydney

Sunday, Nov. 8 â€” Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Thursday, Nov. 12 â€” Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Sunday, Nov. 29 â€” Vive Claro Music Hall, BogotÃ¡, Colombia

Wednesday, Dec. 2 â€” Suhai Music Hall, SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil

Saturday, Dec. 5 â€” Estadio Obras, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tuesday, Dec. 8 â€” Costa 21 Duomo, Lima, Peru

Thursday, Dec. 10 â€” Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile