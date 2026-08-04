Procter & Gamble will acquire supplements brand Thorne for $3.8 billion, CEO tells CNBC

Procter & Gamble is buying supplement brand Thorne for $3.8 billion, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar said on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.” The acquisition, which is set to be announced Tuesday, is a bid for P&G to grow its health and wellness division. The consumer goods giant already owns several other supplements brands, like Metamucil, Align Probiotic and New Chapter vitamins, which are housed within a broader healthcare division that includes Oral-B and Vick’s. “We are really happy with the asset itself,” Jejurikar told CNBC’s Sara Eisen. “It’s a really well-run operation, and it’s been around for a long time.” Thorne was founded in 1984 and went public in late 2021 at a valuation of $525 million. L Catterton then took the company private in 2023 in a deal valued at $680 million. Its annual revenue surpassed $500 million in 2025, according to Thorne.

Thorne’s Magnesium Glycinate and Ginseng Plus supplements. Courtesy: Thorne

Thorne CEO Colin Watts told CNBC earlier this year that it had the potential to become a billion dollar brand within the next few years. The majority of Thorne’s revenue comes from shoppers under the age of 40. The supplement brand has also seen a surge in direct-to-consumer sales. In recent years, vitamins and supplements have grown in popularity as consumers look to them to improve every aspect of their health, for everything from sleep to energy levels. The “Make America Healthy Again” movement, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has also leaned into supplements. Kennedy himself has said he takes so many vitamins that he can’t remember them all. P&G is the latest consumer giant to buy a buzzy upstart in a bid to profit from the trend. Earlier this year, Unilever bought GrÃ¼ns, a gummy supplement brand. Thorne will be a small piece of P&G’s broader portfolio, but the deal demonstrates the company’s broader aim of owning relevant, premium brands that appeal to younger consumers. In P&G’s latest quarter, its volume was flat, leading to worse-than-expected revenue. Its health care segment was the worst performer, based on volume. Shares of P&G were trading up less than 1% in morning trading on Tuesday. â€” CNBC’s Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed to this report

Choose CNBC as your preferred source on Google and never miss a moment from the most trusted name in business news.