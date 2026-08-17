Radio Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Host & Inductees: Full List

UPDATE (Aug. 17): Bobby Bones is set to host the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be held at the Fairmont Chicago, Millennium Park, in Chicago on Thursday (Oct. 8).

Bones, a 2017 Radio Hall of Fame inductee, is the host of the top-rated country morning show The Bobby Bones Show on iHeartMedia and Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast on Netflix. A native of Mountain Pine, Arkansas, Bones is now based in Nashville.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.radiohalloffame.com.

UPDATE (Aug. 3): The Radio Hall of FameÂ announced today the selection of nine 2026 Legends inductees, an award that is presented posthumously.Â

This year's Legends inductees are on-air personality, game show host, and television producer Wink Martindale; on-air personality and record company executive Vivian Carter; network radio and syndication executive Gary Krantz; radio station owner and executive D.E. â€œDukeâ€ Wright; and on-air personalities Lin Brehmer, Dale Dorman, B. Mitchell Reed, Pierre Robert and Polito Vega.

Martindale is one of the few DJs to land a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. His spoken word record â€œDeck of Cardsâ€ reached No. 7 in November 1959. That same year he joined KHJ -AM in Los Angeles before moving to KRLA-AM and later KFWB-AM.Â Martindale joined KMPC-AM in 1971 and stayed with the station, off and on, until 1987.

Carter was a pioneering broadcaster, record executive and co-founder of Vee-Jay Records.Â In 1953, Carter and her husband, Jimmy Bracken, borrowed $500 to establish Vee-Jay Records, naming the label after the initials of their first names. While continuing her work in radio, Carter helped build Vee-Jay into a major independent record label.

Dennis Green, co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame, said: â€œThe Radio Hall of Fame is proud to honor this year's Legends inductees, whose extraordinary careers have helped define the history and enduring impact of radio.â€ Kraig Kitchin, the other co-chair, added: â€œIt's an honor and privilege to witness the induction of these radio industry legends.Â We hope this recognition of their industry contributions benefits their family, colleagues, friends and listeners.â€Â

The Radio Hall of Fame will recognize its 2026 class of inductees at the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Chicago.

PREVIOUSLY (May 20): The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced the selection of eight new inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2026. They will be honored at the in-person 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Fairmont Hotel in Chicago.

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The 2026 Radio Hall of Fame inductees are:

Boomer Esiason, WFAN-AM/FM, New York City

Dennis Green, COO Sun & Fun Media/Key Networks (and co-chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame)

Shotgun Tom Kelly, 60's on 6 â€“ Sirius XM

Helen Little, WLTW-FM, New York City

Bob Pittman, former CEO of MTV Networks, current chairman and CEO, iHeartMedia, Inc.

Rickey Smiley, Urban One/Reach Media

Charlie Van Dyke, former DJ at major-market Top 40 radio stations

Fred Winston, major player in Chicago Top 40 radio, including â€œThe Big 89â€ WLS

Six of the eight inductees â€” Esiason, Kelly, Little, Smiley, Van Dyke and Winston â€” were chosen from a list of 24 nominees by a voting participant panel comprised of more than 950 industry professionals. The other two inductees â€” Green and Pittman â€” were voted on by the Radio Hall of Fame 2026 nominating committee.

The confidential ballot was conducted by Votem.com and overseen by Miller Kaplan's Andrew Rosen.

Â â€œOur congratulations to each of our 2026 Inductees on this well-deserved recognition,â€ Kraig Kitchin, co-chair of the Radio Hall of Fame (alongside Green), said in a statement. â€œEach of these inductees has performed at the highest levels for a sustained period of time to make our industry that much more impactful to listeners and advertisers as a result. I'm thrilled to see them properly recognized by this announcement and the forthcoming Induction ceremony this October. Thank you to our 2026 Nominating Committee and to the hundreds of voting panel participants for confirming our 2026 Class of Inductees.â€

Kitchin was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2024. In addition to his duties at the Radio Hall of Fame, Kitchin has had a 45-year career in the radio industry. He has managed radio businesses and/or the careers of top radio personalities.

Fans and industry professionals can find more information, including photos of the inductees, at the Radio Hall of Fame site.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are on sale now at that same site. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications, home to the Radio Hall of Fame.

Tribute book ads for the 2026 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available for purchase now. Contact Linde Thurman at: Linde@radiohalloffame.com for more information.

The Radio Hall of Fame was founded by the Emerson Radio Corporation in 1988. The Museum of Broadcast Communications took over operations of the Hall in 1991.

For the record, here's the complete list of the 2026 nominees that were not inducted this year: