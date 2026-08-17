Liverpool 2-0 Como: Report, result, goals from friendly

First-half strikes by Cody Gakpo and debutant Jeremy Jacquet gave new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola his first non-competitive home win as the Premier League side finished their pre-season preparations by beating Como at Anfield.

Netherlands international Gakpo produced a composed piece of control and arrowed finish to score the 23rd-minute opener following an incisive run and cross by compatriot Jeremie Frimpong.

Gakpo turned provider for Liverpool's second with a minute to go of the first period, an Oranje combination working to telling effect again as the forward collected Virgil van Dijk's pass and slipped a low delivery in front of goal for Jacquet to tap in.

Ryan Gravenberch almost added to the lead with added time looming, lifting a shot against the crossbar following a slick team move.

Champions League qualifiers Como achieved their highest-ever position of fourth in Serie A last season but did not threaten a repeat of their draw at Arsenal in a friendly on Wednesday.

Assane Diao sent an excellent chance wide when the visitors caught Liverpool out with a late counter-attack and Tasos Douvikas was denied by goalkeeper Alisson after breaking clear in the last attack of the contest.

Liverpool vs Como: Visitors â€˜should have scored'

â€œIt was a really good test for Liverpool against a decent side who caused a lot of problems,â€ former Reds striker Neil Mellor told the club's official broadcast.

â€œAt times, Liverpool didn't enjoy that second half. [Douvikas] should have scored. It was a brilliant save from Alisson.â€

Liverpool's competitive campaign begins at Newcastle in the top flight on August 23 (16:30).

Como, who are managed by former Premier League star Cesc Fabregas, visit Udinese in Serie A a day earlier (16:30).

Liverpool team vs Como

Jacquet, who arrived from Rennes for Â£60 million in July, was among Liverpool's starters alongside Alexander Isak, who remains the most expensive Premier League signing ever thanks to the striker's Â£125 move from Newcastle in September 2025.

Centre-back Ronald Araujo â€“ signed on loan for the season from Barcelona â€“ came on as a substitute.

Iraola remained without Joe Gomez (muscle), Jayden Danns (thigh), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) and Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley (knee).

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister played his first minutes of pre-season in the earlier stalemate with Como.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Jeremie Frimpong, Ryan Gravenberch, Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool substitutes: Harvey Davies, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo, Trey Nyoni, Lewis Koumas, Talla Ndiaye, Will Wright

Como full line up vs Liverpool

Como starting XI: Jean Butez, Yan Couto, Jacobo Ramon, Trevoh Chalobah, Kaiki, Lucas da Cunha, Martin Baturina, Mattia Liberali, Luis Milla, Jesus Rodriguez, Tasos Douvikas

Como substitutes: Mauro Vigorito, Edoardo Goldaniga, Maxence Caqueret, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Nico Paz, Emil Audero, Alberto Dossena, Adrian Lahdo, Nicolas Kuhn, Maximo Perrone, Alieu Fadera, Ivan Smolcic, Adam Asfour, Fabio Rispoli, Riccardo Cassano, Ignace Van der Brempt, Ivan Azon

Where to watch Liverpool vs Como: TV channel, online streams

Live coverage and streaming is onÂ All Red, which costs Â£4.99 a month or Â£42.99 a season. A 14-day free trial is available.

Liverpool vs Como friendly stats