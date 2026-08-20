Walmart Touts Free Peacock Access for Walmart+ Members on Heels of Streamers Latest Price Hike

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Walmart is offering up some new deals, discounts and special offers right now, including a way to get a Peacock streaming subscription for free.

While Walmart is touting its back to school deals right now, the retailer is also offering access to its Walmart+ membership program for just $1 for your first month. Regularly $12.95/month, the deal saves you a whopping 92% off one of the best shopping subscriptions online.

Included in your Walmart+ membership are perks like unlimited free delivery, free returns from home, early access to sales like Black Friday, exclusive members-only discounts, free tire repair and free road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers, and fuel discounts of up to 10Â¢ per gallon at 13,000+ Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy USA gas stations across the country.

One of the best perks though is the Walmart+ streaming discount, which gets members a free subscription to Peacock. The offer comes as Peacock announced a price hike Tuesday (Aug. 18) to $12.99/month, up from $10.99. That marks the fourth price increase in four years for the NBCUniversal streamer.

Walmart+ members can now get access to Peacock for free, with no additional fees or restrictions. Simply log into your Walmart+ account and then click â€œGet Peacockâ€ in the benefits section. You can use the same email and account info to start streaming Peacock's library of TV shows, movies, live sports and specials for no additional charge.

This is one of the only ways to get Peacock online for free, as the streamer doesn't offer a free trial unlike some streaming services, like Prime Video.

Get Walmart+ for just $1 for a limited time and then use your membership to get Peacock for free (note: your Walmart+ price goes back to the regular $12.95/month rate after your first month. You can also switch to an annual plan after your 30-day trial and pay $98 for the whole year â€” a $57 savings).

Don't need Peacock? Walmart+ members can also choose to get a free subscription to Paramount+, which lets you stream live sports and programming on CBS, in addition to thousands of popular shows and movies like Survivor, Your Honor, Star Trek: Picard and more. Live sports include the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and PGA, among others.

Walmart also recently teamed up with Burger King, to offer Walmart+ members 25% off orders at the fast food chain.

And Walmart+ subscribers can also take advantage of new grocery deals (with free home delivery) and travel discounts, including 5% back in Walmart Cash when booking trips with Expedia. Learn more about a Walmart+ membership here.