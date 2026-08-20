Max Verstappen signs new Red Bull deal to 2030

Max Verstappen has ended speculation over his Formula 1 future by signing a contract extension with Red Bull through 2030.

The four-time world champion had previously been under contract through 2028, but the presence of performance-based exit clauses in that deal had allowed rumors to spread about a possible departure.

Verstappen was linked with multiple rival teams over the past 18 months and openly hinted at retiring from F1 earlier this year due to his dissatisfaction with the current generation of race car.

Red Bull said on Thursday’s announcement it was “immensely proud” to confirm Verstappen had pledged to stay with the team into the next decade.

The extension will be a huge relief for Red Bull and Formula 1 itself after months of uncertainty about what Verstappen would do next. Verstappen has been the most vocal critic of F1’s new electrified hybrid engines, calling the new cars “anti-racing” and likening them to Mario Kart.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has extended his Red Bull stay.Â Mark Thompson/Getty Images

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and Verstappen have spoken on numerous occasions about his criticisms of the new car — Verstappen joked ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix that someone might “shoot” him if he kept complaining publicly about them and said ahead of the August break he was fed up criticizing the cars.

But his frustrations have gone further than the new engines — he had also voiced frustration at Red Bull’s own performances this year.

Verstappen finished second in the championship behind Lando Norris in 2025 but has so far failed to win a race this season.

Despite that and despite reports linking him to Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren over the past year and a half, it had felt increasingly likely in recent months that a new deal was a matter of when and not if for Verstappen.

The extension will be seen as a ringing endorsement of Laurent Mekies’ leadership — Mekies became team boss last July and was tasked with steadying the ship after the departure of Christian Horner.

Verstappen has expressed his happiness at signing a new deal with Red Bull.

“I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people and I’m excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again,” he said on Thursday.

“This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me.

“Getting to work with Laurent now for over a year has also been great, I see a clear vision he has for the Team. Everyone in Milton Keynes believes in what we are building and I am looking forward to the next chapter, fighting for more victories and competing for championships as we continue to shape the future of this Team.

“To make this announcement during the last Grand Prix at Zandvoort is a great moment for me as well. Hopefully we can give the fans a special send-off for the final race.”

Max Verstappen started at Red Bull in 2014 when he was a teenager and has gone on to win 71 races and four world championships.Â Clive Mason/Getty Images

Red Bull has seen a number of big names leave or announce their intention to leave in recent years, including Verstappen’s long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who will join rivals McLaren no later than 2028.

Verstappen’s new deal ended any speculation he will follow Lambiase out the door. Thursday’s news release also stated Verstappen “will remain at the heart of Oracle Red Bull Racing as the Team embarks on the next chapter of its journey.”

Verstappen will speak to the press about the new deal at midday on Thursday at the Zandvoort circuit, which hosts his home race, this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Verstappen was signed to Red Bull’s driver program in 2014 as a teenager and made his debut for the junior team, then called Toro Rosso, in 2015 at 17, making him the youngest driver to ever start a grand prix.

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He was promoted to Red Bull in place of Daniil Kvyat for the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix and famously won that race, aged 18, also a record for the youngest ever Grand Prix winner.

Verstappen has won 71 races — putting him third on the all-time winners’ list — and four world championships with the team.

Verstappen’s contract extension is the third to have been confirmed in F1 this week in what is looking likely to be an incredibly drama-free driver market for next season.

Williams has confirmed extensions for both Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz beyond 2026.

The deal also continues the trend of top teams locking down drivers on long-term deals — earlier this year Charles Leclerc extended with Ferrari into the 2030s, while McLaren has Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on deals which take them to the end of the decade.