Clive Barker Announces Kickstarter-Exclusive Anthology Book Series Library of the Dead (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror master Clive Barker is set to release the new â€œLibrary of the Deadâ€ anthology project Aug. 18 exclusively on Kickstarter.

The three-book horror anthology consists of three books: â€œFear Eternal,â€ â€œPyres of Bedlamâ€ and â€œDark Descents.â€ The project is collectively a spiritual successor to Barker's â€œBooks of Blood.â€

â€œLibrary of the Deadâ€ brings together new and out-of-print stories from the horror and fantasy author that explore themes of obsession, mythology, beauty and horror. Each volume is accompanied by black-and-white illustrations, poetry and new cover artwork.

The Kickstarter campaign also offers exclusive companion pieces, like the â€œBooks of Blood Remastered Edition,â€ a two-volume leather-bound version of the six-volume collection that launched Barker's career. The remastered edition features new illustrations alongside stories including â€œRawhead Rex,â€ â€œThe Midnight Meat Trainâ€ and â€œThe Forbidden.â€

The campaign also features limited-edition collectibles like The Art of Clive Barker Portfolio, a collection of fine art prints based on the original book artwork, and the Library of the Dead Book Coffin, a bookcase and display piece inspired by Barker's artwork and designed to house the entire collection.

â€œLibrary of the Deadâ€ is edited by Barker's long-time collaborators Phil and Sarah Stokes. The project is launching from Clive Barker Ink, the author's creative imprint, and Ensata Press, a publishing imprint focusing on horror, dark fantasy and genre fiction.

Barker rose to prominence in the 1980s with the â€œBooks of Bloodâ€ short stories. His work has been adapted into film projects including the â€œHellraiserâ€ series and â€œCandymanâ€ series. Barker is also a visual artist, often illustrating his own books.