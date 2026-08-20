💞 Bueckers, Fudd share relationship beginnings

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd talked about the beginning of their romantic relationship in a new three-part documentary set to premiere Friday on Apple TV.

The Dallas Wings teammates spoke about their relationship and their experiences playing under legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma in the three-part docuseries titled “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies.”

In the docuseries’ trailer, which was released Tuesday, Bueckers and Fudd made rare comments about their relationship.

“Paige and I are a couple, and everyone close to us that was important knew,” Fudd said at the time of recording. “But it was just kind of one of those things, it’s just private, not a secret, but private.”

During Fudd’s April introductory news conference after the Wings selected her with the No. 1 pick, the guard was asked by reporters how she and Bueckers would navigate their relationship as professional players and if they would seek guidance from other couples in the league before team representatives shut the question down.

“Understand why you have to ask that question,” a Wings public relations staffer interrupted as the question was being asked. “We’re going to respectfully decline from commenting on our players’ personal lives.”

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Bueckers, 24, also addressed their relationship in April, with hopes that spectators and media would look at Fudd for her on-court talent.

“Me and Azzi have always been the utmost professional,” Bueckers said. “We’ve always conducted ourselves as such, and we’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court. That’s what we continue to do.

“Me and Azzi are not new to this. We’ve been doing this for a long time. We have countless reps at it. We have a lot of experience with it, so we will continue to use that experience to show up and be professionals, great teammates, great leaders, the hardest workers, and continue to show up and do our job and help the Dallas Wings win basketball games.”

Bueckers participated in multiple interviews during the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend in June July 2025, including one with WAGTalk when the 2025 No. 1 pick mentioned Fudd was her girlfriend. Bueckers had been asked about Fudd’s phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.”

Fudd, 23, joined UConn in 2021 — Bueckers’ sophomore season — when she averaged 12.1 points. She missed 11 games because of a foot injury.

In the trailer, Bueckers spoke about feeling a different spark in their friendship.

“It kind of just meshed as soon as we met,” Bueckers said. “She’s sweet. She’s genuine. She has a huge, caring heart.

“We kind of felt like a spark a little bit different than what would just be considered a normal friendship.”

Fudd and Bueckers shared the backcourt at UConn for four seasons but played in only 49 games together because of injuries. Together, they achieved the ultimate feat of winning a national championship in 2025 with an 82-59 win against South Carolina, as Fudd logged 24 points, five rebounds and three steals. Bueckers finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.