ACM Honors Celebrate Country Musics Biggest Names and Unsung Heroes: Top Moments

On Wednesday night (Aug. 19), the Academy of Country Music shined a spotlight on many of country music's top artists and behind-the-scenes impact makers. The event was held at Nashville venue The Pinnacle, which also picked up an honor last night for club of the year.

Four-time ACM Award winner Carly Pearce hosted the event for a sixth year, and was joined by co-host Parker McCollum, himself a four-time ACM Award winner.

Pearce and McCollum launched the evening by honoring Parton with the ACM Poet's Award, by performing a collaboration of â€œIslands in the Stream,â€ which Parton had a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit with in 1983 alongside Kenny Rogers.

The evening's top honorees included Parton, The Carter Family, Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Ella Langley, Bill Anderson, Brett James, music execs Leslie Fram, Mike Curb and Scott Zolke, songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, the Paramount+ series Landman, as well as several more ACM Studio Recording Award and industry award winners. Among the Studio Recording Award winners were musicians Jimmie Lee Sloas, Fred Eltringham, Jerry Roe, Bryan Sutton, Rob McNelley, Gordon Mote, Stuart Duncan, Justin Niebank, and Dann Huff.Â Other winners throughout the evening included country music festival Stagecoach, and Nashville venues Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena.

The evening's lineup of artists and guests included Avery Anna, Big Kenny, Carter Faith, Dierks Bentley, Dylan Scott, Flatland Cavalry, Gabriella Rose, Gavin Adcock, Kaitlin Butts, Logan Ledger, Mark Collie, Margo Price, Megan Moroney, Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, Zach John King, and Brenda Lee. King hosted the presentation of theÂ ACMÂ Studio Recording and Industry Awards.

Below, Billboard highlights several top moments from this year's ACM Honors.