Ryan Seacrest Puts Bulging Arm Muscles on Full Display During Romantic Dinner for Two

Ryan Seacrest ClarifiesÂ IfÂ He’s Really on Tinder AfterÂ Wheel of FortuneÂ Comment

You'll be pumped to see Ryan Seacrest's latest transformation.

The Wheel of Fortune host showed off his gympressive physique with a new photo that put his arm muscles on full display.

In a picture shared to his Instagram Aug. 23, Seacrest sported a cream-colored tank top and white linen pants as he held a stack of large books, prompting his arms to flex his bulging biceps.

But body tea wasn't the only item on the menu. The American Idol host also included pictures of the romantic candle-lit dinner he prepared, writing in the caption, â€œDinner for two. Heavy on the pasta, wine not pictured, still working on my plating skills.â€

While he didn't share who joined him for the special meal, the photo certainly sparked speculation about his relationship status following his 2024 split from model Aubrey Paige.

Though Seacrest keeps his love life out of the spotlight, he has had some fun shifting his focus on his health into high gear. Indeed, the 51-year-old showed off his strength in a video of his arm workout in November and, while his biceps were clearly taut, he quipped that the trick to his gains is â€œto wear a t-shirt two sizes too small.â€Â