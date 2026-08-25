Veteran Nashville Music Journalist and Author Vernell Hackett Dies at 77

Veteran music journalist Vernell Hackett, a longtime chronicler of Nashville's top music artists, died on Aug. 14 in Chicago, after suffering from cardiac arrest. Hackett was 77.

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Born Vernell Dell Boswank, she grew up in the small Texas town of Riesel, and graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.Â

Though she initially had plans to pursue a career in crime reporting, her passion for music led her on a path to becoming a top music journalist. She and her husband Ken relocated to Buffalo, N. Y., to live closer to his family, before relocating to Nashville. Hackett worked for booking agent Tandy Rice at Top Billing International, where Rice represented artists including Dolly Parton, Jim Ed Brown, Jerry Clower, Porter Wagoner, Jeannie C. Riley, Tom T. Hall and others.Â

Hackett was known for her heartfelt and vivid storytelling, her deep connections with artists and songwriters, and her passion for music and creativity. Hackett's work in journalism included time as an editor of Country News, Country Rhythms and American Songwriter magazines. Hackett was a co-founder of American Songwriter magazine, and she served as the publication's editor-in-chief for over a decade. She also freelanced for many publications, as well as radio syndicators.

During her career, Hackett also worked in public relations, including time as part of the Country Music Association's communications department. In the 1980s, Hackett worked with a young rodeo cowboy by the name of Chris LeDoux, who also dreamed of being a country music singer. LeDoux went on to earn the top 10 Billboard Country Airplay chart hit â€œWhatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboyâ€ in 1992, while his song â€œCadillac Ranchâ€ reached the chart's top 20 in 1993. LeDoux passed away in 2005, and Garth Brooks honored LeDoux's memory with the song â€œGood Ride Cowboy.â€

Hackett also represented artists including bluegrass artist Dale Ann Bradley, Americana duo Jesse and Noah, nitty gritty dirt band founding member John McEuen, and singer-songwriters Ryan Murphey, Joni Harms and Randy Huston.

She was also an author, writing books including a biography of Carrie Underwood. She also penned the book Ghosts, Gangsters and Gamblers of Las Vegas, with her longtime friends and colleagues Liz Cavanaugh and Michelle Honick.

Beyond music, Hackett was a champion for animal rights, working with rescue shelters and supporting the Robyn's Nest shelter. Many years ago, after Hackett asked that friends bring dog food in lieu of gifts to her birthday party, a longtime tradition was started, which ultimately resulted in thousands of pounds of pet food, as well as monetary donations, being made to Robyn's Nest.

â€œVernell was my close personal friend for decades. Sometimes, we would talk two or three times a week,â€ The Oak Ridge Boys' Duane Allen said in a statement. â€œThe last week of her life, she sent a beautiful poem that was suitable to hang on any wall. She was always positive. I sent her a funny video of a very small dog singing and a big dog hitting the small dog with flip-flops. Vernell and I had three things in common. She loved the Lord, her friends and animals. I look forward to seeing her in Heaven, rejoicing with our many mutual friends, and I can imagine that there will be many of our four-legged friends to keep us company.â€Â

Musician Michael Martin Murphey added in a statement, â€œVernell Hackett was the kindest, most down-to-earth journalist and human being I've ever known. She had a sense of what the common, everyday country music fan is looking for in a storyâ€¦Vernell went out of her way to support me on my journey.â€

â€œVery sad to hear about Vernell's passing; she was always so very kind to us, and we feel privileged to have known her through the years,â€ said David Bellamy of The Bellamy Brothers said in a statement. â€œWe send prayers and condolences to her family and loved ones.â€Â

Hackett is survived by her nephew Glen Boswank (Nashville, Tennessee) and niece Katy Prewitt (Kaufman, Texas).