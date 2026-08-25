Indie Latin Labels & Publishers Win $1.2 Million Court Judgment Over Illicit Catalog Distribution

A group of independent Latin record labels and music publishers have been awarded $1.2 million in a lawsuit over the unauthorized distribution of their catalogs.

An Aug. 16 judgment from Miami federal court, obtained by Billboard, finds musician Luigui Bleand (real name Luis Alfredo Silverio) and his companies liable for infringing 40 works owned by J&N Music Group, 829Music Mundial and Mayimba Music. These include tracks by the Dominican artists RamÃ³n Torres, Grupo Aguakate and El Chaval de la Bachata.

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The labels and publishers sued Bleand in 2024, alleging he had falsely claimed to own their catalogs and entered a distribution agreement with Warner Music Group's ADA Latin three years earlier. Relying on Bleand's claims, ADA allegedly distributed the tracks to streamers including Spotify, Amazon and YouTube.

ADA ultimately terminated Bleand's distribution agreement upon learning he did not actually own the rights to this music. The Warner subsidiary was initially named as a defendant in the lawsuit brought by J&N, 829Music and Mayimba, but it quickly reached a confidential settlement and exited the case.

Meanwhile, Bleand and his companies initially denied wrongdoing and hired lawyers to defend the claims. They reached a tentative settlement with the labels and publishers in 2025, but it later fell apart. Their attorneys then quit, and Bleand stopped responding to the litigation.

This led Judge Darrin P. Gayles to issue the Aug. 16 judgment finding Bleand and his companies liable for copyright infringement. The judge awarded $30,000 in damages for each of the 40 infringed works for a total of $1.2 million. He also said Bleand should be on the hook for legal fees incurred by J&N, 829Music and Mayimba.

â€œThe undisputed facts establish that Silverio knew of Plaintiffs' ownership interests when defendants began exploiting the works, knew that neither he nor the [companies] possessed a license or other authorization to distribute them, and nevertheless provided the works for distribution,â€ wrote Judge Gayles.

In a joint statement on the decision, representatives for J&N, 829Music and Mayimba said, â€œThrough this action and the court's determination, Plaintiffs send a message to those in our industry who are gaming the system â€” indies or not, we will protect our rights to the fullest extent of the law.â€

Bleand and a representative for Warner Music Group did not immediately return requests for comment.