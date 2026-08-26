Katseye Earns First No. 1 on Albums Chart; Phoebe Bridgers Debuts at No. 2

Katseye has scored their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as their latest project â€œWildâ€ debuts atop the list.

â€œWild,â€ the five-track offering led by the singles â€œPinky Upâ€ and â€œHootie Frutti,â€ bows at the chart's summit with 170,000 equivalent album units, marking their biggest week by that metric and by pure album sales with 145,000. Katseyeâ€˜s latest is the fourth No. 1 album by an all-woman group this decade after Twice's â€œWith You-th,â€ NewJeans' â€œ2nd EP â€˜Get Up’â€ and Blackpink's â€œBorn Pink.â€ It also has the largest pure album sales week for an all-woman group in more than three years.

Katseye previously reached a high of No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 2025's â€œBeautiful Chaos.â€ Their debut, â€œSIS (Soft Is Strong),â€ was released in 2024 and peaked at No. 98.

Behind â€œWildâ€ sits Phoebe Bridgersâ€˜ â€œLost Weekend,â€ bowing at No. 2 with 118,000 equivalent album units earned. It marks her first solo project to reach the top 10 and becomes her best week ever by units. The singer-songwriter previously made the top 10 on the Billboard 200 with Boygenius, her trio with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, when their 2023 album â€œThe Recordâ€ peaked at No. 4.

Stray Kids' â€œThis & That,â€ which debuted at No. 1 last week, slides to No. 3, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's â€œYou Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Loveâ€ at No. 4 and Ella Langley's â€œDandelionâ€ at No. 5.

Rounding out the rest of the top 10 are Morgan Wallen's â€œI'm the Problemâ€ (No. 6), Noah Kahan's â€œThe Great Divideâ€ (No. 7), Ariana Grande's â€œPetalâ€ (No. 8), Drake's â€œIcemanâ€ (No. 9) and Olivia Dean's â€œThe Art of Lovingâ€ (No. 10).