Jack Osbourne Says Upcoming Ozzy Movie Wont Be an Artsy, Esoteric Biopic

Jack Osbourne offered an update about the forthcoming film about his father, Ozzy Osbourne. Speaking to E! News, Jack said the script for the movie is â€œdoneâ€ and that the film will honor what the fans want.

â€œWe're currently going out to director,â€ he said. â€œIt's gung ho.â€ He added that the team has someone in mind to play Ozzy, who died last year at 76. â€œI'm not allowed to say, but conversations have been had,â€ Jack confirmed. â€œAnd if it all works out, it's gonna be awesome.â€

Since Ozzy's death, Jack has been involved in the family business, which includes creating an Ozzy AI avatar and developing a film about his life and career with Sony.

â€œI have this mantra, and I always say it when in meetings with my mom or doing anything in the family business,â€ Jack said. â€œIt's like, â€˜Give the fans what they want.' That's our people, that's who we're catering for, that's what my dad wrote music for, that's what he toured for, it's why we did the shows we did. It's been a big theme.â€

He added, â€œBecause we're doing the Ozzy movie with Sony, and I'm always saying in the meetings, â€˜We've got to give the fans what they want. We can't make this artsy, esoteric biopic.' No, we're not doing that â€” for many reasons â€” but it's not what the fans want.â€

As Ozzy Osbourne’s biopic comes together a year after his death, his son Jack Osbourne exclusively told E! News the film’s latest updates while celebrating the recent launch of streaming platform Spark. pic.twitter.com/qOy3wAXUH3 â€” E! News (@enews) August 26, 2026

A biopic about Ozzy has been in the works since before his death. In 2021, the singer announced that the film was being written by screenwriter Lee Hall. It was described as a chronicle of â€œthe extraordinary life of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, and the great love story between him and his wife, Sharon.â€

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Sharon is a producer on the film. When it was announced she said, â€œOur relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together. We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen.â€Â

During an episode ofÂ The Osbournes PodcastÂ in 2024, Ozzy shared a blunt update on the progression of the project. â€œBy the time they finish this film, I'll be dead,â€ he said. â€œI wanna be alive to fucking see it.â€ Sharon added, â€œMovies take forever to make.â€