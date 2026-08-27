5 Things About Dolly Parton You Didnt Know: From Producing Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the COVID Vaccine

While other country music singers remained silent â€” or outright discriminated against â€” the LGBTQ+ community, Parton was always an outspoken supporter and ally.

â€œI got a huge gay following and some really macho-looking women,â€ Parton told Andy Warhol in a 1984 Interview magazine story. â€œTo me, people are peopleâ€¦ Many of my friends are gay, male and female. I don't judge people. I don't care what people do in their bedrooms and people shouldn't care what I do in mine.â€

In 1989, at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in America, Parton helped finance the 1989 Oscar-winning documentary â€œCommon Threads: Stories from the Quilt,â€ about the people lost to AIDS whose names made up the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt; in January of 1994, she lent her participation to Break the Silence, a national campaign spreading AIDS awareness; and later that year, donated her song â€œYou Gotta Be My Babyâ€ to â€œRed Hot + Country,â€ a charity album whose proceeds went to HIV/AIDS awareness and research. In 2009, Parton spoke out in support of gay marriage, joking with Joy Behar, â€œSure, why can't they get married? They should suffer like the rest of us do.â€

She hosts â€œGay Dayâ€ at her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, and in 2023, amid a tidal wave of anti-trans legislation in the South, including her home state of Tennessee, she lent trans people her support, telling the Hollywood Reporter, â€œI just want everybody to be treated good,â€ adding, â€œThey cannot help that any more than I can help being Dolly Parton.â€ Following her death, Our Lady J, the trans screenwriter of â€œTransparentâ€ and â€œPose,â€ posted on Instagram that Parton had donated autographed items to help pay for her top surgery.