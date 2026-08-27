Jay Wheelers De Lejitos Gets Up Close With No. 1 on Latin Airplay: Fills Me With Great Pride

Jay Wheeler's â€œDe Lejitosâ€ is no longer distant from the No. 1 spot, as the song jumps 2-1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart (dated Aug. 29). The new chart-topper arrives just five months after the Puerto Rican led the overall Latin radio ranking in March.

â€œ'De Lejitos' is a special song for me,â€ Wheeler shares with Billboard. â€œToday it's a success because it went from being my daughter Aiunii's favorite to becoming a favorite among all my fans, long before my team and I decided to officially release it. Every time I release music, I do it with the intention of getting everyone to dance, sing, and be happy listening to my songs, and reaching No. 1 on Billboard simply fills me with great pride.

â€œDe Lejitosâ€ lands at the summit on Latin Airplay with 6.7 million audience impressions earned in the United States during the Aug. 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate; that's a 4% growth from the week prior.

â€œDe Lejitosâ€ began its chart journey with a top 20 debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart in April, holding in the top 10 for nearly 11 straight weeks. Its only detour from the upper region came during Karol G's blockbuster debut week (dated Aug. 12), when songs from her album No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto flooded the multi-metric tally, sending the song from No. 7 to No. 18, and back to the top 10 on this week's chart, at No. 8, from streaming gain.

On Latin Airplay, â€œDe Lejitosâ€ spent three weeks in the top 20 before landing at No. 2 last week. With its new ruling result, Wheeler ups his chart-topping count to four No. 1s. It follows â€œViendo El Techo,â€ â€œDos Tragos,â€ and its latest â€œSi Te Vas,â€ with Jay Balvin, all one-week champs between 2021-26.

Band El Recodo Revives Antonio Aguilar's 1958 â€˜La Cama De Piedra' For No. 1: Elsewhere on the Latin charts, Banda El Recodo de Cruz de LizÃ¡rraga picks up its 21st No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay with â€œLa Cama de Piedra.â€ The new reworked version of Antonio Aguilar's hit, released in 1958, was produced by his son Pepe Aguilar and Alfonso â€˜Poncho' LizÃ¡rraga, band leader.

â€œLa Cama de Piedraâ€ rises after a 10% gain in impressions, to 5.9 million, earned during the tracking week. The song trades places with Xavi's â€œDosisâ€ which leaves the top spot after an equal 10% decline, to 5.6 million.

With its 21st Regional Mexican Airplay No. 1, Banda El Recodo now claims seven leaders in the â€˜20s â€”the most that it has earned in any decade, following two in the 1990s and six each in the 2000s and â€˜10s. The group also ties with Intocable for the fourth-most champs since the chart began in 1994. Here's the list of champs:

No. 1s, Artist

29, Calibre 50

22, Banda MS de Sergio LizÃ¡rraga

22, La Arrolladora Banda el LimÃ³n de RenÃ© Camacho

21, Banda El Recodo de Cruz LizÃ¡rraga

21, Intocable

18, Los Tigres del Norte

17, Christian Nodal

17, Grupo Frontera