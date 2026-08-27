Kehlani Pauses Tour Due to Health Concerns: In So Much Pain

Kehlani has canceled two upcoming concerts due to illness. In a Instagram post on Wednesday night, the singer confirmed she had visited the hospital and was told to take a break from performing. The shows were due to take place in New Jersey and Maryland.

â€œAfter two off days feeling completely normal, I've been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,â€ she wrote. â€œI just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I'm so sorry Camden & DC.â€

She continued, â€œMy team is working on a solution. Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I'm supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn't guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia.â€

Kehlani is currently on the North American leg of her Kehlani World Tour. She is set to continue at the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 29. The singer has been open about wanting to prioritize her health while on the road. She recently shared on social media that it's been important to look after herself throughout the tour.

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The tour kicked off on Aug. 6 at the Armory in Minneapolis and is scheduled to wrap on Oct. 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. The singer also performed at the Roots Picnic in May alongside Brandy, T.I., and Erykah Badu.

Kehlani released her fifth full-length album, Kehlani, in April. The LP marked a new chapter for the singer followingÂ her 2024 album,Â Crash,Â which featured the Grammy-nominated single â€œAfter Hours.â€ The album includes â€œBack and Forth,â€ a collaboration with Missy Elliott.