Dolly Partons Sister Details Selfless Request Singer Made Amid Cancer Battle

â€œA world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right. But because of the eternally generous way she spent her time on this earth and the countless lives she changed for the better, her legacy will be an everlasting one,” Swift said in a statement to E! News. “She was truly the gift that kept on giving.”

“Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals,” she continued. “Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously. She managed to give the world the ultimate mystery and fantasy in some corners of her life, but to give full transparency in the ways that counted. Somehow she was true grace and true grit, all in one dazzling person. She possessed the softest heart when it came to the struggles of others, and a backbone of steel to defend her own self worth as an artist.”

Swift shared that she’s “so grateful” for all of her contributions.

“For the melodies and lyrics she wrote that thawed even the coldest hearts. For the millions of books she provided children all over the world so that they might fall in love with stories the way she did. For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too,” the songwriter added. “Dolly, I'll think of you each step of the way.â€