Chart Rewind: In 2016, Jon Pardis Boots Stepped to No. 1 on Country Airplay

At a time when bro-country dominated the sound of country music playlists, Jon Pardi offered a palate-cleansing throwback feel with his 2015 single â€œHead Over Boots.â€

The song used a hint of Western swing to make it ideal for two-stepping across the hardwood, slipping old-school country into the format in the same way that Randy Travis' â€œForever and Ever, Amenâ€ or Ricky Van Shelton's â€œFrom a Jack to a Kingâ€ flavored radio rotations three decades earlier. â€œHead Over Bootsâ€ stepped 3-1 on Billboard's Country Airplay list dated Aug. 27 in its 46th charted week, putting Pardi's name at the summit for the first time in his career.

Produced by Bart Butler (Midland, Randall King), â€œBootsâ€ was co-written by Pardi and Luke Laird (Eric Church's â€œDrink in My Hand,â€ Megan Moroney's â€œAm I Okay?â€), inspired by the atmosphere of a dancehall that Pardi visited during a 2013 trip to his father's place in central Texas.

Born and raised in Northern California, Pardi moved to Nashville in 2008 and set himself up with his energetic 2014 debut album, Write You a Song. â€œBootsâ€ was released as the lead single from his sophomore project, California Sunrise, which debuted at No. 1 on Top Country Albums in July 2016. The song became the first of five Pardi singles to top Country Airplay, the most recent coming with 2022's â€œLast Night Lonely.â€ â€œBootsâ€ has since been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA, tying it with follow-up â€œDirt on My Bootsâ€ as the top title among his 17 certified singles.

A 10th-anniversary edition of California Sunrise, certified triple-platinum, was released June 12.