¿Qué Charlotte Hornet tiene más probabilidades de llegar al Juego de Estrellas de la NBA de 2027?

At the current moment, the Charlotte Hornets have a whopping total of zero career All-Star appearances on their roster. Who is the most likely player to buck that trend by earning an invitation to the 2027 All-Star festivities in Phoenix?

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En este momento, los Charlotte Hornets tienen un total enorme de cero apariciones en el Juego de Estrellas en su plantilla. ¿Quién es el jugador más probable que se oponga a esa tendencia al ganarse una invitación a las festividades del Juego de Estrellas de 2027 en Phoenix?

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A few members of the Charlotte Hornets On SI team were tasked with answering that question, and funnily enough, everyone came up with a different answer.

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A algunos miembros del equipo Charlotte Hornets On SI se les asignó la tarea de responder esa pregunta y, curiosamente, a todos se les ocurrió una respuesta diferente.

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Matt Alquiza: Coby White

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Matt Alquiza: Coby White

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Charles Lee's three-point heavy offense is engineered in a way that can bloat the statistics of a point guard who can touch the paint at will and bang in long-range jumpers.

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La fuerte ofensiva de tres puntos de Charles Lee está diseñada de una manera que puede inflar las estadísticas de un armador que puede tocar la pintura a voluntad y realizar tiros en salto de largo alcance.

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Coby White is exactly that, and I believe there is a world where he puts up some gaudy numbers that warrant All-Star consideration.

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Coby White es exactamente eso, y creo que hay un mundo en el que presenta algunos números llamativos que justifican la consideración del Juego de Estrellas.

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The Hornets handed Coby the keys to the starting five because they truly believe he is a great lead guard. Be it the transactions they've made around him, the contract they signed him to, the gift they bestowed upon him this summer, or seemingly every word out of the mouths of Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee, it's not hard to see how much the franchise believes in White.

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Los Hornets le entregaron a Coby las llaves del quinteto inicial porque realmente creen que es un gran base líder. Ya sean las transacciones que han hecho a su alrededor, el contrato que lo firmaron, el regalo que le otorgaron este verano, o aparentemente cada palabra que sale de boca de Jeff Peterson y Charles Lee, no es difícil ver cuánto cree la franquicia en White.

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The numbers tell a compelling story about the leap he could make in the Hornets' system, too. Impact metrics like DPM, RAPM, and EPM consider White an elite offensive player, and in a small sample size, his synergy with fellow starters Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller looks strong statistically.

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Los números cuentan una historia convincente sobre el salto que podría dar también en el sistema de los Hornets. Las métricas de impacto como DPM, RAPM y EPM consideran a White un jugador ofensivo de élite y, en una muestra pequeña, su sinergia con sus compañeros titulares Kon Knueppel y Brandon Miller parece fuerte estadísticamente.

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I'm projecting a major leap for White in his second season in Charlotte. Enough of one to have a chance at being named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

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Estoy proyectando un gran salto para White en su segunda temporada en Charlotte. Lo suficiente como para tener la oportunidad de ser nombrado All-Star por primera vez en su carrera.

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Owen Watterson: Naz Reid

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Owen Watterson: Naz Reid

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This would be vindication for Charlotte, but I feel like Reid making his first All-Star Appearance is entirely plausible.

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Esto sería una reivindicación para Charlotte, pero siento que Reid haciendo su primera aparición en el Juego de Estrellas es completamente plausible.

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The frontcourt players who were amongst the Eastern Conference All-Stars last year were: Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Duren Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, KAT, and Giannis.

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Los jugadores de la zona de ataque que estuvieron entre las estrellas de la Conferencia Este el año pasado fueron: Pascal Siakam, Brandon Ingram, Jalen Duren Jalen Johnson, Scottie Barnes, KAT y Giannis.

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Some of those names aren't going anywhere, but in my mind, Siakam’s numbers will be eaten into by Tyrese Haliburton’s return from Achilles rehab. Brandon Ingram has gone west and bring Kawhi to the East, but Im unsure if BOTH will be All-Stars next year in Toronto. Jalen Johnson’s ceiling is still really unknown. Jalen Duren is going to have awkward stares for the first few months of the season after he's dragged out this extension with Detroit.

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Algunos de esos nombres no van a desaparecer, pero en mi opinión, los números de Siakam serán devorados por el regreso de Tyrese Haliburton de la rehabilitación del tendón de Aquiles. Brandon Ingram se fue al Oeste y trajo a Kawhi al Este, pero no estoy seguro de si AMBOS serán All-Stars el próximo año en Toronto. El techo de Jalen Johnson aún es realmente una incógnita. Jalen Duren tendrá miradas incómodas durante los primeros meses de la temporada después de haber prolongado esta extensión con Detroit.

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All this to say, I truly think there's room for Naz Reid to take one of those dude’s place. He'll bring the scoring needed to get chosen, and if he makes the most of this new opportunity as a starter?

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Todo esto para decir que realmente creo que hay espacio para que Naz Reid ocupe el lugar de uno de esos tipos. Aportará el gol necesario para ser elegido, ¿y si aprovecha esta nueva oportunidad como titular?

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Naz Reid could be looking to receive his first-ever All-Star selection this season, easily.

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Naz Reid podría estar buscando recibir fácilmente su primera selección All-Star esta temporada.

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Schuyler Callihan: Kon Knueppel

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Schuyler Callihan: Kon Knueppel

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The Rookie of the Year runner-up earned everyone's respect a year ago with his historic season leading the NBA in made threes. I'm not sure he will repeat as the champ in the category, but he will certainly be in the discussion. With LaMelo Ball now gone, he will have to create more opportunities for himself, and that includes getting downhill and attacking the basket a little more. He has a great feel for the game and understands how opposing teams are trying to guard him. I have supreme confidence that he will figure it out and become more of a three-level scorer.

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El subcampeón de Novato del Año se ganó el respeto de todos hace un año con su histórica temporada liderando la NBA en triples. No estoy seguro de que repita como campeón de la categoría, pero seguro que estará en la discusión. Ahora que LaMelo Ball se ha ido, tendrá que crear más oportunidades para sí mismo, y eso incluye bajar cuesta abajo y atacar un poco más la canasta. Tiene un gran sentido del juego y comprende cómo los equipos contrarios intentan defenderlo. Tengo absoluta confianza en que lo resolverá y se convertirá en un anotador de tres niveles.

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Zach Roberts: Brandon Miller

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Zach Roberts: Brandon Miller

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The new face of the Hornets has the chance to really up his game. If he responds to higher usage and more responsibility with increased production, he could easily snag a spot. The best player on the team often has the best chance, and now he's the first option and the leader. Kon Knueppel (though second-year players don't often get ASG nods) will get a lot of attention, but I suspect that everything is going to funnel through Miller now, leaving him with the most opportunity for points, and he'll get plenty of assists and rebounds, too. Provided the team isn't abysmal, he could ascend out of the Rising Star category he's been in before.

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La nueva cara de los Hornets tiene la oportunidad de mejorar realmente su juego. Si responde a un mayor uso y mayor responsabilidad con una mayor producción, fácilmente podría conseguir un lugar. El mejor jugador del equipo suele tener las mejores posibilidades y ahora es la primera opción y el líder. Kon Knueppel (aunque los jugadores de segundo año no suelen recibir el visto bueno del ASG) recibirá mucha atención, pero sospecho que ahora todo se canalizará a través de Miller, dejándolo con la mayor oportunidad de sumar puntos, y también obtendrá muchas asistencias y rebotes. Siempre que el equipo no sea pésimo, podría ascender de la categoría de Estrella en ascenso en la que ha estado antes.

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