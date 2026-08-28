JENNIE Drops Fallen Angel EP With Dark Fairytale Music Video: Stream It Now

BLINKs, JENNIE is yourÂ fallen angel.

The South Korea-born, New Zealand-raised BLACKPINK star steps out on her own for Fallen Angel, the three-track digital EP that dropped as the clock struck midnight.

It's a collection that comes â€œfrom a very personal place with the truest self-expression,â€ reads an announcement, posted just last week byÂ Odd Atelier, the singer-actress' own company and label. â€œA gift from JENNIE, with love.â€

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The gift, well, it's unwrapped and available for streaming below. The title from Fallen Angel arrives with an official music video, a fairytale that could be inspired by the work of Tim Burton. It's a balancing act of light and dark, of bonfires and flowers. Of butterflies and bad dreams. Poetry and pain. JENNIE is the connecting tissue. â€œThorns may be the sharpest, fiercest thing on this earth,â€ we learn in the spoken word outro. â€œAnd yet, they bloom into the world's most beautiful roses.â€

The clip culminates in a fiery finale. But fear not, no one was set ablaze. A disclaimer accompanying the music video assures that all fire depicted in it was created using VFX (CG), and that â€œall scenes involving minors were filmed in a safe environment under appropriate supervision.â€ Good to know.

At the top, as a child is boxed in on a stage of warped little houses, we learn that â€œhuman greed has made them grow so heavy.â€ As the camera pulls back, we see a surreal foggy landscape, backed by domineering skyscrapers. Those bent dwellings have eyes. â€œBut little one, close your eyes like I do,â€ that narrator explains, in Korean. â€œWe can still fly. Free as can be.â€

Fallen Angel collects the title track, plus â€œHeaven,â€ which the K-pop icon debuted last month when she headlined the final night of Open'er Festival in Gdynia, Poland; and â€œLess Than a Lover.â€

â€œIt's a song I wrote thinking about summer,â€ she told the audience before performing â€œLess Than A Lover.â€ â€œIt feels really special to share new music with this many people.â€ She added: â€œI really can't wait to share this new music with you soon.â€

Stream Fallen Angel below.