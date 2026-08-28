Kubiak mum on Vegas' QB as Mendoza struggles

LAS VEGAS — Kirk Cousins’ and Fernando Mendoza’s performances in the Raiders’ preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday suggest the starting quarterback competition has wrapped up. Yet coach Klint Kubiak refused to name a regular-season starter for the third straight week.

“I still don’t think we need to name anybody,” Kubiak said after Las Vegas’ 18-12 loss at Allegiant Stadium. “We have a lot to talk about at a lot of positions, so we want to watch the film and talk about everything as a staff.”

While Kubiak continues to keep his decision close to the vest, his utilization of each quarterback once again hinted at Cousins being the team’s starter for the Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13.

Cousins made his second start of the preseason Thursday after he did not play in last week’s road matchup against the Houston Texans. The veteran signal-caller played two drives with the projected starters; each resulted in a field goal by kicker Matt Gay.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Cousins completed 8 of 11 passes for 51 yards and a passer rating of 82. In two preseason appearances, Cousins went 13-of-17 with 101 yards and a touchdown, which he threw in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cousins isn’t dwelling too much on Kubiak’s refusal to name the starter yet. He understands the decision is ultimately up to the first-time head coach.

“Naming something one day could change the next,” Cousins said. “You just go about your business each day, methodically, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Mendoza entered the game with 56 seconds left in the first quarter along with some of the starters. On the second play, his throw over the middle to wide receiver Jalen Nailor was intercepted by linebacker Tatum Bethune.

The ball bounced off Nailor’s hands before Bethune secured it. Kubiak said Nailor should have made the catch.

Mendoza’s second interception of the preseason highlighted an uneasy night for the No. 1 pick. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 57 yards and a passer rating of 31. He was under duress quite a bit. The 49ers sacked Mendoza twice and pressured him six times.

Mendoza said facing San Francisco’s pass rush was a good learning experience because “pressure makes diamonds.”

Even though the box score paints a different picture, Mendoza said he believes he is a much better player from the start of training camp to now.

“He needs another three preseason games,” Kubiak said. “All those rookies do, and now that the season’s starting, the practice reps get smaller, and that’s just life. But as coaches, we’ve got to get them ready to play, keep developing them.”