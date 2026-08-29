Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure First Look: Elmo and Friends Embark on an African Safari (EXCLUSIVE)

â€œSesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,â€ a special primetime crossover between the kids' series and PBSâ€˜s â€œNature,â€ has released its first look at Elmo and his friends as they explore Kenya.

Elmo, Abby Cadabby and Nina travel to Kenya to meet an orphaned elephant they adopted online, embarking on a journey filled with lions, zebras, giraffes and more of Africa's infamous wildlife and culture. When it's time to go home, Elmo doesn't want to leave his elephant behind, but with the help of his friends, learns the best way to keep her happy is to let her stay in the wild.Â

â€œBringing Elmo and the â€˜Sesame Street' friends into the world of â€˜Nature' allows us to tell a unique story filled with adventure, discovery and heart,â€ said Sal Perez, the executive producer for Sesame Workshop, in a statement. â€œWe hope this special event sparks curiosity in children and encourages them to see themselves as explorers and problem solvers, while reminding viewers of every age that some of life's greatest lessons come from experiencing nature.â€

The special, which is in partnership with â€œNatureâ€ and Sesame Workshop, premieres Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids and will be available to stream on PBS.Â

â€œCollaborating with Sesame Workshop on this special â€˜Nature' episode is an incredible opportunity to introduce young audiences to the wonder of the natural world,â€ said â€œNatureâ€ exec producer Fred Kaufman in a statement. â€œThrough Elmo and Abby's adventure, we hope families will be inspired to explore together and to discover why protecting wildlife is so important.â€

â€œNature: Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventureâ€ kicks off the 45th season of â€œNatureâ€ and is a Sesame Workshop and The WNET Group production. The special is directed and produced by Benjamin Lehmann. Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings serve as executive producers for Sesame Workshop. Bill Murphy serves as producer for â€œNature,â€ with Janet Hess as editor. â€œNatureâ€ is a production of The WNET Group and PBS.Â

Watch the first look below.