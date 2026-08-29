Olivia Rodrigos Daisy Chain Fields Festival Raises $10 Million for Women and Girls Nonprofits

Olivia Rodrigo's inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival has brought in $10 million in donations that will go to nonprofit organizations benefitting women and girls, the musician announced on the eve of the festival.

â€œDaisy Chain Fields was created to celebrate the power of what can happen when we come together to support one another,â€ Rodrigo said in a statement. â€œThe organizations we've partnered with are doing incredibly important work every single day in the US and globally. I'm so grateful to every person who bought a ticket, every artist who waived their fee, every sponsor for signing onto a brand new festival, and every donation that helped get to $10 million dollars to support women and girls.â€

All net proceeds from Daisy Chain Fields will be dispersed across 10 nonprofits including Baby2Baby, which provides essential items including diapers, formula, clothing and food to children in need; Black Mamas Matter Alliance, which provides Black mothers with resources before, during, and after their pregnancy; and National Women's Law Center, which fights for gender justice nationwide.

A number of benefiting organizations focus on reproductive rights and health care access, including the Center for Reproductive Rights, Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, Planned Parenthood, and the National Institute for Reproductive Health. Rodrigo has also partnered with FreeFrom and the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which provide support to survivors of gender-based violence and domestic workers, respectively.

At a press conference Friday, Rodrigo shared her appreciation for the women behind Lilith Fair, which she sees on as the foundation for Daisy Chain.

â€œBefore Lilith Fair, women were told that they couldn't lead a festival, that no one would come, that they couldn't get sponsors, and those women proved everyone wrong,â€ Rodrigo said. â€œThanks to those trailblazers, we are obviously in a very different situation now.â€

Daisy Chain will include a headlining performance from Rodrigo, as well as appearances from Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, Devon Again, Doechii, Garbage, Mitski, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and the Breeders. Karen O, Sarah McLachlan, and Stevie Nicks will appear as special guests. (Katseye recently dropped out due to one member's injury.)

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â€œToday, so many of the top artists who are headlining festivals and selling out arenas are women, and I'm so lucky to call many of them my friends. When I had the idea for this festival, I called each of them, and I was so overwhelmed by their enthusiasm for the idea,â€ Rodrigo said. â€œThese women are already doing incredible things, and many of them are on major tours of their own. And they all agreed to come together for one day with 100% of net proceeds going to nonprofit organizations dedicated to advocating for and supporting women and girls. Words cannot describe how grateful I am for their time and their passion about this festival.â€