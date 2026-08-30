Taylor Swift Donates $50k to Help Mother Struck by Car

Taylor Swift is helping a mother recover after she was hit by a car while helping others.

The star donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe created to aid Ashley Taunton, her husband, and their three children cover daily expenses so that they could focus on Taunton's health, Rolling Stone can confirm.

According to the fundraising page, Taunton saw someone in need after a car accident and pulled over during a heavy rainstorm to help. It was just â€œAshley doing Ashley things,â€ said her husband Joe. While Taunton was assisting, another vehicle hydroplaned toward them and Taunton pushed a person at the scene out of the way.

Unfortunately, Taunton was struck and now has a long recovery ahead. She has undergone two major surgeries with more scheduled, according to the GoFundMe.

In the comment section of the page, Swift appears to have left a message for Taunton and her family that reads, â€œWishing you the best recovery possible and sending love to your family!â€

Swift has a long history of donating to charitable causes. Most recently, the singer and her husband, Travis Kelce, donated a generous gift of $26 million across 20 charities in the U.S. before their much-buzzed about wedding at Madison Square Garden in July.

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The list of charities are based in cities that hold personal connections for both Swift and Kelce. They include Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Nashville's The Store, Helping Harvest in Swift's hometown of Reading, P.A., Kansas City's Children's Mercy Hospital and Harvesters â€“ The Community Food Network, After-School All-Stars in Kelce's hometown of Cleveland, along with several national charities like Feeding America National, ASPCA National, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library National, and Grammy In The Schools National.