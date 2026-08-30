Finland quietly extends defense ties with Israel, sparking backlash from left

Finland and Israel have quietly extended their bilateral defense agreement for a decade, according to local media.

The deal, signed without a public announcement from the Nordic nation's defense ministry, triggered fierce backlash from the country's left-wing opposition.

Under the pact, was first signed in 2013 and again 2019, each time for five years, the two countries cooperate in the research, development and procurement of military products.



The administration of Finland's President Alexander Stubb quietly signed the renewed agreement with Israel. REUTERS

Left-wing opposition called the deal a â€œhistoric shame.â€

â€œWhen we demanded pressure on Israel, the government tightened cooperation,â€ said Green League chairÂ Sofia Virta, according to Helsinki Times.

â€œThe silence does not surprise me, because the chosen line is intolerably shameful,â€ chair of the Left Alliance Minja KoskelaÂ said.

But Finland's Defense Minister called the pact standard practice between countries with established defense ties.

â€œWe have cooperation documents with 40 countries, and Israel has long been one of them,â€ said Antti HÃ¤kkÃ¤nen, according to Finnish public broadcasterÂ Yle. â€œIt is not a dramatic new policy.â€

â€œAt this stage, we have only made sure that Finland gets the best air defense system in the world, and the best technology related to it.â€œ



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government signed the deal with Finland, which runs until 2034. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The two countries began laying the groundwork to renew the agreement in 2024, when the previous deal was set to expire. The new memorandum runs until 2034.

Finland and Israel have a relationship based on â€œcommon valuesâ€ and â€œshared interests,â€ according to a copy of memorandum obtained by Yle.

â€œDuring the last years it has increased and developed into a unique partnership,â€ it said.

Under the deal, the two countries have also established a joint coordination group that meets at least once a year.

There are reportedly 23 projects currently between the Finns and the Israeli arms industry.