Lil Nas X Reveals Mothers Death Amid Sobriety Journey: This Ones Gonna Hurt

Lil Nas X is mourning the death of his mother, Tameka Hill.

On Saturday (Aug. 29), the 27-year-old rapper and singer took to social media to pay tribute to his late mom.

â€œRIP TO THE BADDEST EVER! LOVE U FOREVER MOMMY,â€ Nas wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos. â€œThis one's gonna hurt.â€

Hill's age and cause of death were unknown at press time. Billboard has reached out to Nas' representatives for further information.

The â€œOld Town Roadâ€ hitmaker had a complicated relationship with his mother but revealed in 2020 that she struggled with addiction.

â€œI never really talk about my mom,â€ the Grammy winner told Variety at the time. â€œShe's an addict, so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better â€” things didn't quite work out. But there's still love.â€

The news of Hill's passing comes days after Lil Nas X â€” who recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had entered rehab for mental health support â€” celebrated his â€œ10,000th day alive.â€

â€œSo, tomorrow is my 10,000th day alive and I made it,â€ he said in a video shared to his Instagram Stories. â€œA lot of you won't make it, but I made it.â€

In mid-June, he revealed on Instagram that he had been in rehab â€œfor a few months.â€ He later spent time with family in Atlanta and friends in Los Angeles to â€œground myself down to Earth and get out of my head.â€ He added, â€œI have a therapist now and a psychiatrist, which is really helpful.â€

Nas, whose real name is Montero Hill, has also faced legal trouble. In August 2025, he was charged with four felonies after allegedly attacking police officers while walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles. The charges will be dismissed if he continues with mental health treatment, Variety reports.