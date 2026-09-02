Ella Langley Just Set a Major Hot 100 Record: How Did Previous Record-Holders Fare at the Grammys?

As Billboard reported Monday (Aug. 31), Ella Langley's â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ logs its 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new record for the longest run on top by a non-holiday hit. It broke a record first set in 2019 by Lil Nas X's â€œOld Town Roadâ€ (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), which logged 19 weeks on top.
The only single with a longer run at No. 1 is Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday classic â€œAll I Want for Christmas Is You,â€ which has had 22 weeks on top, spread across eight calendar years.
Langley's endurance at No. 1 increases the already excellent chances that â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ will land Grammy nominations for record and song of the year.
To celebrate â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ setting a new record for the longest run at No. 1 by a non-holiday hit, we decided to look back at all the previous holders of that record, together with how they fared at the Grammys. We didn't include singles that merely tied an existing record. For the record, those were: Johnny Horton's â€œThe Battle of New Orleansâ€ (six weeks at No. 1 in 1959); Percy Faith's â€œTheme From A Summer Placeâ€ and The Beatles' â€œHey Judeâ€ (nine weeks at No. 1 in 1960 and 1968, respectively); Olivia Newton-John's â€œPhysicalâ€ (10 weeks at No. 1 in 1982); Boyz II Men's â€œI'll Make Love to Youâ€ (14 weeks at No. 1 in 1994); Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber's â€œDespacitoâ€ (16 weeks at No. 1 in 2017); and Shaboozey's â€œA Bar Song (Tipsy)â€ (19 weeks at No. 1 in 2024).
Historical Note: The Hot 100 and the Grammys both originated in 1958. The first Hot 100 appeared in the issue dated Aug. 4, 1958. The eligibility period for the first Grammy Awards was Jan. 1, 1958, to Dec. 31, 1958. (The inaugural awards were presented in May 1959.)
Here are all the singles that have set new records for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, together with how they fared at the Grammys. The year shown is the year the single set the Hot 100 record.
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Ricky Nelson, â€œPoor Little Foolâ€ (1958)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single to top the chart; first to top it for two weeks
Grammy Outcome: No nominations. In fact, Nelson was never nominated for a Grammy in his lifetime (he died in a 1985 plane crash at age 45). He won a posthumous Grammy in 1987, alongside such early rock & roll stars as Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee LewisÂ and Roy Orbison, for Interviews From the Class of '55 Recording Sessions, which was voted best audio book, narration and story-telling recording.
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Domenico Modugno, â€œVolare (Nel blu dipinto di blu) (1958)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single to top the chart for three, four and five weeks
Grammy Outcome: The Italian crooner won record and song of the year for this cocktail lounge classic. He was nominated for best male pop vocal performance, but lost to Perry Como's â€œCatch a Falling Star.â€
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Tommy Edwards, â€œIt's All in the Gameâ€ (1958)
Hot 100 First: First single to top the chart for six weeks
Grammy Outcome: No nominations. Edwards first recorded and had a hit with the song in 1951, but this was a new recording, so it should have been eligible for record of the year, though the song would likely not have been eligible for song of the year.
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Bobby Darin, â€œMack the Knifeâ€ (1959)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single top the chart for seven, eight and nine weeks
Grammy Outcome: Darin won Grammys for record of the year and best new artist on the strength of this eternally cool smash. He was nominated for best male pop vocal performance but lost to Frank Sinatra's Come Dance With Me!
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Debby Boone, â€œYou Light Up My Lifeâ€ (1977)
Hot 100 First: First single to top the chart for 10 weeks
Grammy Outcome: Boone's hit was nominated for record of the year but lost to Eagles' â€œHotel California.â€ It was also nominated for best female pop vocal performance but lost to Barbra Streisand's â€œEvergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born).â€ Boone, the daughter of 1950s star Pat Boone, won best new artist. For writing the song, Joe Brooks won song of the year in a tie with â€œEvergreen.â€ (That was the first and only tie in a so-called Big Four Grammy category â€“ album, record and song of the year plus best new artist).
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Boyz II Men, â€œEnd of the Roadâ€ (1992)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single to top the chart for 11, 12 and 13 weeks
Grammy Nods: The Motown group won best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for this smash from the soundtrack of the Eddie Murphy comedy Boomerang. Babyface, L.A. Reid and Daryl Simmons won best R&B song for writing the song.
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Whitney Houston, â€œI Will Always Love Youâ€ (1993)
Hot 100 First: First single to top the chart for 14 weeks
Grammy Outcome: Houston won record of the year and best female vocal performance for this megahit from The Bodyguard. Dolly Parton's song wasn't eligible for a song of the year nod because it was already well-known. You can read more about that here.
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Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men's â€œOne Sweet Day (1996)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single to top the chart for 15 and 16 weeks
Grammy Nods: The collab was nominated for record of the year but lost to Seal's â€œKiss From a Rose.â€ It was also nominated for best pop collaboration with vocals but lost to The Chieftains and Van Morrison's recording of Morrison's 1989 classic â€œHave I Told You Lately.â€
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Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus' â€œOld Town Roadâ€ (2019)
Hot 100 Firsts: First single to top the chart for 17, 18 and 19 weeks
Grammy Nods: The collab won best pop duo/group performance. It was nominated for record of the year but lost to Billie Eilish's â€œbad guy.â€ LNX also lost best new artist to Eilish. But LNX and Cyrus won best music video for â€œOld Town Road (Official Movie).â€
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Ella Langley, â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ (2026)
Hot 100 First: First non-holiday single to top the chart for 20 weeks.
Grammy Nods: TBD. The nominations will be announced on Nov. 16. The awards will be presented on Feb. 7, 2027.
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