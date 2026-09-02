Ella Langley Just Set a Major Hot 100 Record: How Did Previous Record-Holders Fare at the Grammys?

As Billboard reported Monday (Aug. 31), Ella Langley's â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ logs its 20th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, setting a new record for the longest run on top by a non-holiday hit. It broke a record first set in 2019 by Lil Nas X's â€œOld Town Roadâ€ (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), which logged 19 weeks on top.

The only single with a longer run at No. 1 is Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday classic â€œAll I Want for Christmas Is You,â€ which has had 22 weeks on top, spread across eight calendar years.

Langley's endurance at No. 1 increases the already excellent chances that â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ will land Grammy nominations for record and song of the year.

To celebrate â€œChoosin' Texasâ€ setting a new record for the longest run at No. 1 by a non-holiday hit, we decided to look back at all the previous holders of that record, together with how they fared at the Grammys. We didn't include singles that merely tied an existing record. For the record, those were: Johnny Horton's â€œThe Battle of New Orleansâ€ (six weeks at No. 1 in 1959); Percy Faith's â€œTheme From A Summer Placeâ€ and The Beatles' â€œHey Judeâ€ (nine weeks at No. 1 in 1960 and 1968, respectively); Olivia Newton-John's â€œPhysicalâ€ (10 weeks at No. 1 in 1982); Boyz II Men's â€œI'll Make Love to Youâ€ (14 weeks at No. 1 in 1994); Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber's â€œDespacitoâ€ (16 weeks at No. 1 in 2017); and Shaboozey's â€œA Bar Song (Tipsy)â€ (19 weeks at No. 1 in 2024).

Historical Note: The Hot 100 and the Grammys both originated in 1958. The first Hot 100 appeared in the issue dated Aug. 4, 1958. The eligibility period for the first Grammy Awards was Jan. 1, 1958, to Dec. 31, 1958. (The inaugural awards were presented in May 1959.)

Here are all the singles that have set new records for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, together with how they fared at the Grammys. The year shown is the year the single set the Hot 100 record.