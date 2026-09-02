I know this is the perfect fit – Ndiaye completes £65m move to Man City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

Ndiaye has made the move to the Etihad Stadium on a five-year deal after City agreed a Â£65million with the Merseyside club.

The 26-year-old was at one point set to join Tottenham, with Spurs striker Richarlison going the other way.

But City swooped in after that transfer fell through, with Ndiaye delighted to have the chance to prove himself for Enzo Maresca's side after excelling in his time with Everton.

â€œI've worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,â€ he told City's official website.

â€œCity are one of the best clubs in the world and I've seen them win everything as I've grown up.

â€œTo be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I'm determined to grab it with both hands.

â€œIt's not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes and now I'm here. It feels so good.Â

â€œI love to play with the ball on the floor in an attacking team that wants to score as many goals as possible. That's why I know this is the perfect fit.

â€œCity fans can rest assured that I will give my all to bring more success to this incredible club.â€

Ndiaye scored 17 goals and provided four assists for Everton after joining from Marseille in 2024.

He could make his debut when City host Coventry City this weekend, having won each of their opening two games.