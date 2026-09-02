Willy Chavarria Gives Ugg a Biker Makeover in New Collab With Becky G, Eva Longoria and Danny Trejo

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Willy Chavarria is toughening up Ugg.

The New York-based designer has teamed with the Southern California footwear brand for a new unisex collection that trades Ugg's suede-and-shearling for black leather, chrome hardware and biker-inspired silhouettes. The collaboration officially launches Sept. 10 and arrives alongside â€œUgg and Kisses,â€ a campaign starring Becky G, Danny Trejo, Eva Longoria and singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo.

The campaign leans into Chavarria's Mexican American heritage, recasting its famous faces as members of a contemporary Latino family in a loose riff on the '90s sitcom â€œMarriedâ€¦ With Children.â€ Chavarria himself makes a cameo in the campaign's closing moments.

â€œWe've designed this collection to be fierce and friendly,â€ Chavarria said in a statement. â€œThe archival influence of leather culture wrapped in the warmth and intimacy that only Ugg can provide.â€

The five footwear styles include the $800 Guard Boot, built with a molded toe cap and protective shin guard; the $500 Biker Boot; $450 Relaxed Boot; $250 Otzo Clog; and $190 Hotel Chavarria Slipper. The latter reworks the humble hotel slipper in leather with Chavarria's signature crest, while several of the taller boots draw from Ugg's archival Birch Collection from 1999. A $98 â€œLet's UGG It Outâ€ graphic tee and $30 socks round out the assortment.

Chavarria, who founded his namesake label in 2015, has become known for his exaggerated tailoring and streetwear details with references to Chicano and Latino culture. His profile has expanded considerably in recent seasons: he has continued his ongoing Adidas partnership, designed a World Cup collection tied to the Mexican national team and, earlier this year, launched a wide-ranging collaboration with Zara. J Balvin also wore a custom Chavarria look during the 2026 World Cup opening festivities.

The Ugg collaboration actually made its first appearance months before hitting stores. Romeo Beckham wore one of the styles on the runway during Chavarria's Spring/Summer 2027 â€œComuniÃ³nâ€ show in Paris.

Shop Willy Chavarria's Ugg collection online starting Sep. 10.