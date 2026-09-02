Fernandez bids goodbye to Chelsea as £125m Man City move confirmed

Enzo Fernandez has joined Manchester City in a record-equalling transfer from Chelsea.

A deal was struck on deadline day for Fernandez to head to Man City.

The Â£125m fee represents a joint-British transfer record, matching the fee Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last year.

Fernandez has penned a five-year deal at City, as he reunites with his former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Ahead of the official announcement of the move, Fernandez posted a goodbye to Chelsea on his Instagram account.

“Dear Chelsea, I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven't been in a good place,” the Argentine wrote.

“Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club.

“Believe me when I say that, from the moment I arrived, I became obsessed with winning and with bringing this club every trophy that its history deserves. We suffered, we cried, I got angry many times, but we also celebrated titles and unforgettable victories. Together, through the good times and the difficult ones.

“I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart. That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.

“But life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I've said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart. But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.

“I want to thank every single one of you: the staff, the coaching team, the medical team, the physios, and everyone who works at Cobham and throughout this great institution.

“To all my team-mates over these years, thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing so many moments with me. I was truly happy here, and I wish you nothing but the very best for the future.

“Thank you for all the love and support you have given me and my family throughout these years. I will never forget it. This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.

“You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best.”

Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in a then-British-record transfer in January 2023, having starred for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Since he joined the Blues, Fernandez has played the most games (170), made the most starts (152), scored the second-most goals (31) and second-most assists (29) for Chelsea.