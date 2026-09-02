Dolly Partons Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Is Vandalized, Will be Replaced

Dolly Parton'sÂ star on the Hollywood Walk of FameÂ will be replaced after it was targeted by vandals just a week after her death,Â aged 80.

Images and videos shared on social media show that Parton's name on the plaque has been obscured by multiple dark scratches. The damage doesn't appear to be random.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, tells TMZÂ that repairs were already scheduled due to previous cracks found in Parton's award.

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The Hollywood Historic Trust, which grants and maintains the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wroteÂ on Instagram that it is â€œproud to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton with a replacement of her star.â€ The new landmark will be available for viewing this Friday.

The queen of country first received a star during a ceremony June 14, 1984, a dual presentation with actor Sylvester Stallone while they promoted their feature film Rhinestone. It is this award, which bears a record icon, which was damaged and has since been removed.

She received a second star in 2018 alongside Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt for their work together in the informal supergroup, Trio.

Parton's death on Aug. 25 was met with a global wave of tributes, from fans to fellow artists and even world leaders. The country music superstar's catalogue experienced a 1,143% gain in official on-demand streams in the United States week over week following herÂ Aug. 25 death, according to Luminate.

As fans remembered Parton by turning to her music, a swag of her classic songs returned to Billboard's charts. Her classic â€œJoleneâ€ returned to theÂ Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16. That's easily a new high for the single, which originally reached No. 60 in 1974.

Also crashing the Hot 100 is â€œ9 to 5â€ (No. 16), Parton'sÂ Kenny RogersÂ duet â€œIslands in the Streamâ€ (No. 26) and â€œHere You Come Again,â€ while â€œI Will Always Love Youâ€ blasts to No. 1 on Digital Song Sales, and Ultimate Dolly PartonÂ returnsÂ to theÂ Billboard 200Â at No. 5.