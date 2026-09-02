Sean Ono Lennon Confirms Birth of Baby Boy, John Lennon and Yoko Onos First Grandchild

Sean Ono Lennon and girlfriend Charlotte Kemp Muhl have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The couple shared the happy news on social media Tuesday evening. Alongside a photo with their son posted to Instagram, Sean captioned that they had â€œcreated a Human Bean! His name is Aurelius! Thank you!â€ Aurelius is the first grandchild of Yoko Ono and John Lennon.

Sean shared additional photos of himself and Kemp Muhl holding Aurelius, and in one caption wrote: â€œBaby Momma!â€

While Sean has largely kept his private life out of the spotlight, the musician has discussed being the â€œcaretakerâ€ of his father, the Beatles, and his mother's legacy. In December 2025, Sean spoke toÂ CBS Sunday Morning, and said he had â€œtechnicallyâ€ taken over the role of custodian of his father's legacy, which his mother,Â Yoko Ono, hasÂ protected and shapedÂ throughout the decades.

â€œBut obviously the world is also the custodian of his legacy, I would say,â€ said Sean. â€œI'm just doing my best to help make sure that the younger generation doesn't forget about The Beatles and John and Yoko. That's how I look at it.â€

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After John launched his solo career in 1970, marrying Ono the year before, John and Yoko released the transcendent record,Â Double Fantasy, in 1980, the final album before Lennon's tragic murder. The album features the song â€œBeautiful Boy (Darling Boy),â€ written for Sean when he was just a child. The gentle track sees John reflect on parenthood and envisions watching his son grow up.

â€œMy parents gave me so much that I think it's the least I can do to try and support their legacy in my lifetime,â€ Sean toldÂ CBS. â€œI feel like I just owe it to them. It's a personal thing.â€