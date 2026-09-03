UK mortgage rates set to rise as bond sell-off drives up borrowing costs – business live

Key events

UK mortgage rates have not – yet – been pushed up by the bond market crisis, new data shows. Moneyfacts reports: The average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 5.59%. This is unchanged from the previous working day.

The average 5-year fixed residential mortgage rate today is 5.63%. This is unchanged from the previous working day.

Swiss inflation rate doubles as fuel prices surge Inflation in Switzerland (not the cheapest place anyway) has doubled, driven up by higher enegy prices. Swiss consumer prices in August were 0.8% higher than a year ago, figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed, up from the 0.4% rate in July. The jump was driven by 25% increase in petroleum prices, along with pricier housing rentals, in-patient hospital services, and heating oil.

The drop in the oil price yesterday, and this morning, has helped cool the â€œglobal bond routâ€, reports Neil Wilson of Saxo Markets. He told clients: double quotation mark Comments from the US administration helped ease concerns in bond markets about the energy complex as Energy Sec Wright said 17mn barrels of oil had transited the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, which if true would be the highest level passing the waterway on a single day since the war started. Even if the Strait is not open fully such a high figure also doesn't suggest Iran is in control of it.

The London stock market has opened calmly (apart from Crest Nicholson's shares!). The FTSE 100 index of blue-chip equities is down a mere 3 points, or 0.03%, at 10,752. Housebuilders are among the fallers, following Crest's (lack of) profits warning, with Barratt and Persimmon both down 1.4%.

UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson predicts loss amid ‘subdued’ conditions UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson has startled investors with a profits warning this morning, sending its shares sliding by over 12%. Crest now expects to make a loss this financial year, and to build fewer homes than previously forecast. It told shareholders this morning: double quotation mark Market conditions have been more subdued than expected through the seasonally quieter summer trading period, with affordability constraints and competitive pricing continuing to weigh on open market sales rates. As a result, Crest now expects to only complete 1,300 to 1,400 homes this year, down from previous guidance of 1,400 to 1,500. It now expects to make a loss of around Â£10m on an EBIT basis (before interest and tax), down from a previous target of a profit of Â£5m to Â£10m. Anthony Codling of RBC Capital Markets says: double quotation mark Challenging market conditions will see Crest Nicholson sell 50-100 fewer homes this year than it had previously guided, small numbers which will have a big impact on financial performance, turning small profit into a small loss. Not what the Group will have wanted as it is currently renegotiating its banking covenants, however year-end net debt is expected to be c.Â£30m better than previously expected due to fire remediation recoveries and land sale revenues demonstrating that Crest is taking a proactive approach to challenging market conditions.

UK bond yields drop at start of trading The UK government bond market is open! And there is reassuring news for borrowers, and our political leaders. UK bond prices are strengthening, a little, which is pushing down the yield (or rate of return) on these gilts. 10-year UK bond yields have dropped by over 4 basis points (0.04 of a percentage point) to 5.195%, away from the 18-year high set yesterday. 30-year bond yields are down 4bps too, to 5.831%.

The oil price is dropping this morning, which should help ease the bond market wobble. Brent crude has dropped by 1.1% to $94.57 a barrel, having traded as high as $97/barrel on Wednesday.