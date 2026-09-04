Dolly Partons Sister Stella Calls Out Fake AI Garbage & Snarky Tweets About Singers Death

Dolly Partonâ€˜s sister Stella Parton has shared a message in light of the country superstar's death, asking people online to â€œshow more compassionâ€ as her family navigates the loss.

On Friday (Sept. 4), Stella posted a two-slide letter to Instagram marking 10 days since Dolly died at the age of 80 following a brief cancer battle. â€œWe will be okay in time but each of us will grieve in our own personal way,â€ Stella wrote in the message. â€œSadly, because of the way our lives have been in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers.â€

â€œThere is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and or ignore,â€ Stella continued. â€œ[Dolly] loved her fans and the public in general. That is the reason she chose not to express her opinions on a lot of things like politics, religion and individuals in the public eye. She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy.â€

Stella went on to ask the public to â€œshow more compassion and wisdomâ€ as everyone moves forward. â€œUse my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others,â€ she added. â€œIt's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself? It's not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you!â€

Dolly died on Aug. 25, only after which it was revealed that the music legend had been battling cancer. She was the fourth-oldest of 12 siblings, while Stella came along sixth. Earlier this year, their brother Coy passed away.

Stella first spoke out about her older sister's passing two days after the fact, revealing in a letter that Dolly had been willing to let doctors try â€œexperimental drugsâ€ on her in the hopes that their research might help others someday.

â€œMy sister was one of the most generous, thoughtful and kind people I've ever known,â€ Stella wrote at the time. â€œWhat the world saw is exactly who she was.â€

See Stella's full letter below.