Former referees boss says Dean in fantasy land; Richarlison axed; away fans banned from Old Firm games – live

Key events

That closes the blog for the day. Thanks for reading. Scott Murray has the controls now.

Tony Barr gets in touch: â€œBy complete coincidence, if you'd told that a former top flight Brazilian international would be investing in a club in Northamptonshire, I'd have said â€˜cobblers'. â€No shade on Kettering Town FC or Rushden and Irthlingborough Diamonds, both famous in their own rightâ€¦Enjoy Liverpool vs Ipswich. Currently holidaying near San Gimignano, which sounds amazing in a scouse accent.â€ Enjoy your holiday, Tony.

Done deal: Morgan Whittaker has joined Colorado Rapids from Middlesbrough. â€œMorgan is a player that is going to bolster â our attack immensely this season and for years to come,â€ Rapids head coach Matt Wells said. â€œHis playing style is exactly what I look for in an â attacker, and he has that individual magic that will help elevate us to the next level. â€œ… â€‹This is a player who is â€Œgoing to be a foundational â€Œpiece for this club, and the supporters will be able to see that as soon â€Œas he steps onto the pitch in a Rapids shirt.â€œ

The Portman Road covers band is now attempting Smells Like Teen Spirit. I preferred their Pearl Jam, to be honest.

Ben gets in touch: â€œStating the obvious, is it not odd that Liverpool haven't brought in one midfielder this transfer window and yet decided to ship off Curtis Jones? Baffling. Barcola seems a great signing but what good is the potential for goals if your midfield is the A1 to Alisson's net?â€

Outside, on the Portman Road forecourt, a local covers band is playing a spirited cover of Pearl Jam's Even Flow.

At Portman Road, in a packed press room, the buildup begins to Ipswich's game with Liverpool. Florian Wirtz is easing himself into his second season at Liverpool after a forgettable first. There were signs of promise against Nottingham Forest, where he set up the second equaliser and would have had a goal of his own if not for an offside in the buildup. It is clear the German needs to become more influential as a No 10 given the quality of players he has around him, especially after the expensive arrival of Bradley Barcola this week. Bruno Fernandes showed there is plenty of fun for an attacking midfielder to have against Ipswich and Wirtz can follow suit as a protagonist. Liverpool have drawn both their opening fixtures 2-2 and need something to kickstart their campaign, with a Friday night visit to promoted opposition a fine place to do so. Wirtz should cause problems but, if he does not, the internal competition will be after his spot. Will Unwin

A consortium involving Alexandre Pato is to buy Northampton Town, it has been confirmed. double quotation mark Northampton Town Football Club are pleased to confirm that the necessary approval process with the Independent Football Regulator (IFR) and the clearance process with the English Football League (EFL) have both been successfully completed in relation to the investors backing a proposed shareholding acquisition by investment group Sports Alpha Capital. The former Chelsea, Milan and Brazil striker Pato is an investor at Sports Alpha Capital.

Interesting story from earlier, from Matt Hughes. double quotation mark The chief executives of the Football Association, Rugby Football Union and England and Wales Cricket Board have joined forces with leading broadcasters and YouTube in writing to the chancellor requesting tax credits for production companies to help deliver more television coverage of women's sport. In a letter signed by 25 representatives of the country's biggest sports and broadcasters, including Sky Sports and ITV, the government is urged to extend to women's sport production the audio-visual expenditure credit scheme that provides tax relief to independent films and children's television.

Championship news: Sheffield United co-owner Steve Rosen has dismissed claims the club could be docked Championship points. COH Sports, headed by Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, took over the Blades in December 2024 but are in legal dispute with the club's previous owner Prince Abdullah bin Musaed Al Saud. United World, owned by Prince Abdullah, has reportedly claimed it is owed more than Â£35 million from the sale, and filed a winding up petition in the High Court last month. Rosen, speaking to a Blades in America podcast shown on the club website, said: â€œThere's noise around points deductions, sporting sanctions, and what Prince Abdullah put out. At no point was the football club insolvent. We pay our creditors on time, we pay our bills on time. â€œCOH is not a group company. It's not the holder of Sheffield, it's not the holding company (now). So I can't see in any scenario where the club gets a points deduction because of that insolvency rule. â€œIt wasn't like Sheffield Wednesday where they had an administrator and it went into insolvency, couldn't pay their bills and all that. I look to a much brighter future. We moved on from COH into this new world.â€

On Dean, another former referee, Graham Scott, wrote in The Athletic: â€œI am supremely confident that neither story is true and that he has embellished both out of all recognition.â€ Dean is still expected to appear on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme this weekend.

Mike Dean issues statement Via Instagram stories, he wrote, after his â€œrevelationsâ€ on Jamie Vardy's podcast: â€œThroughout my 25 years as a professional referee, I have always applied the Laws of the Game to the best of my ability. â€œMy approach as a referee was always to allow the game to flow and whenever possible I preferred to apply a high threshold for contact which the players liked. However, if I saw a foul challenge that needed me to take the appropriate action I would give it from the correct position. At no stage was it my intention to question, criticise or undermine the integrity of refereeing in this country. I have always respected the profession and the responsibility that comes with being a referee.â€

Here's a bit of Football Daily, written by, well, me actually.

Brighton's new signing, Chema Andres, has been dubbed a â€œnew Rodriâ€. What say his manager, Fabian Hurzeler? â€œWhen you look at the scenes and his movement and everything, you definitely can understand it. But I think that Rodri is one of the best players in the world, so it is a long journey but we will help him to get there and he will help himself. â€œHe has this motivation of wanting to improve every day. He comes on the first day and wants to go outside on the pitch, he wants to have ball touches and you can really feel that he is very ambitious, he wants to achieve something. â€œTherefore, I can understand this comparison [with Rodri] but he has a long way to go and hopefully he can get there one day. It would be a big one for us but also for the whole football world.â€

More Moyes, and this is a typically wry quote from the grand old man of Premier League management, on the Everton ownership by the Friedkin family. â€œIf you want success, then you all need to be aligned. I think we've got new owners in who are still finding their way at the club. I think as we get to know each other a bit more, it will be better.â€ One to watch, that relationship between manager and ownership.

Transfer news from Middlesbrough: â€œWe can confirm the departure of forward Morgan Whittaker, who has joined MLS side Colorado Rapids. Everyone at MFC thanks Morgan for his efforts in a Boro shirt and wishes him well for the future.â€

Who's the next player off the Everton production line? Braiden Graham, an 18-year-old forward. David Moyes has been typically downbeat. Everton have one striker, Thierno Barry. â€œI don't think he's a striker, first of all. He's probably someone who would play off the sides for us. I like Braiden, he's trained with us quite a lot and he was in pre-season with us. He's certainly moving in the right direction. It would be a difficult ask for any young player to come in and be a source for goals.â€

Mikel Arteta will face his old friend Xabi Alonso when Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday; they have known each since their Basque Country childhood. â€œI am really happy for him. It's incredible because obviously we have the â history we have together. To be facing each other at such a level and with the â€‹responsibility we have managing some of the top â€Œclubs in the country is a â€Œreally beautiful thing to experience.â€

Tom Garry West Ham United have confirmed the signing of the Japan legend Saki Kumagai from London City Lionesses on a one-year deal, a move first revealed by the Guardian on Thursday. The 35-year-old, who scored the winning penalty for Japan in the 2011 Women's World Cup final, is West Ham's 10th summer signing. The deal was completed before Thursday's 11pm WSL deadline. Kumagai told the club's media channels: â€œThe WSL is a very competitive league and I'm looking forward continuing my journey in England with West Ham United.â€

Further meat on the bones of the stories we have been covering today.

Spanish WSL TV rights to be co-owned by Putellas Tom Garry A new YouTube channel part-owned by the London City Lionesses midfielder Alexia Putellas has secured the live broadcast rights to show WSL matches in Spain. ElevenTV, which is also run by the Gersh Football agency that represents Putellas, will broadcast one live WSL match per week. It is understood those games are likely to be London City Lionesses' weekly fixtures, starting with Friday's opener against Manchester United. The fee exchanged for the rights deal has not been disclosed but the Guardian understands it represents a significant uplift in income for the league compared to last season's Spanish territory TV deal with Movistar. The new deal will also enable all seven WSL matches per week to be viewable from Spanish territories via the WSL's own YouTube channel without being geo-blocked in Spain, unlike in previous campaigns. There are now four Spanish head coaches amongst the 14 WSL clubs, after the appointments of Eva Olid at Manchester United and Arturo Ruiz at Brighton in August, and a series of Spain national team players have moved to the division this summer, including Putellas and her former Barcelona teammates Mapi Leon and Ona Batlle. The deal is understood to have been approved by the WSL's broadcast sub-committee.

More Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernandez: â€œHe's a winner and when you belong to a squad and another winner arrives they are always happy. I can promise you that in the last four or five days, four or five players in the squad were asking if he was coming or not because they wanted him to be with us. It's very important that he is with us and we are 100 percent happy with that.â€ Manchester City splashed out a record amount for a transfer window, close to Â£460 million in total, with Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye among their other big buys.

Further to that Hammers news, there's a statement from Vanessa Gold: â€œI am pleased that the West Ham shareholders have reached an agreement, with Daniel Kretinsky becoming the largest shareholder and taking a more active role in the decision-making at the club, as well as giving certainty to our fans and clarity over the future. â€œMy ambition through this process has been to ensure the club had the right leadership and to enable West Ham to achieve its potential and return to its rightful place in the Premier League. â€œThis agreement, which was first outlined back in June, provides that stability, allowing the club and its management to continue to focus on the football season. I want to thank Amanda Staveley and her partners for their engagement in this process and the passion they've shown for West Ham throughout. â€œIt has been an honour to serve the club as joint chair and director and to continue the legacy of my father David Gold. I will remain a small shareholder, but more importantly, I will forever be a passionate Hammers fan. I wish Daniel and the new leadership every success and thank our fans for their ongoing support and kindness.â€ Next question: does Staveley move for the Sullivan shares? Would he sell?

Some news from West Ham, where Daniel Kretinsky has become the largest shareholder, now owning 48% of the club, after he and David Sullivan bought the equity that previously belonged to the Gold family. A consortium featuring former Newcastle director Amanda Staveley had struck a deal to purchase the Gold family's 25% stake in the club, but that sparked a process allowing existing shareholders the opportunity to buy the Gold family shares. Kretinsky said in a rare public statement: â€œI am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to become the largest shareholder of this great club. I appreciate the responsibility this brings and do not take it lightly. I would like to thank all continuing shareholders for their constructive efforts to enable this outcome and provide the club with the certainty it needs at this critical time. I look forward to communicating further with our supporters once the transactions are complete.â€

Good afternoon, all. It's quite grey in Suffolk, where autumn is well on its way. Behind me is Portman Road, where Liverpool will play Ipswich this evening. I did the match report when last they met here, and it shows an awful lot can change in two years.

This is exciting, I'm handing over to John Brewin who is on location in the car park outside Portman Road. How are the vibes on the tarmac, John?

In fitba news, Derek McInnes says he now has the type of squad he desires at Rangers. The Scottish Premiership transfer window closed on Thursday as two deadline day signings made it 14 new recruits at Ibrox sincr McInnes joined from Hearts. Portland Timbers' 22-year-old Venezuelan striker Kevin Kelsy and Algeria winger Badredine Bouanani were the latest arrivals, as the Light Blues look to secure three wins in a row after a calamitous start to the season which saw the Ibrox club knocked out of two European competitions. McInnes told reporters: double quotation mark We all took a huge sigh of relief when the window closed yesterday and we get on with the job in hand. It feels like I've been to war this window, to be honest. It feels like the longest window I've ever known. There's always so much to consider. At Rangers, I don't want to work with players who just see what's next and what's next after this, always maybe eagerly eyeing up other opportunities. I want people who want to be here, who want to hang about the club for a period of time and want to be successful here.

Arteta also said that Bruno GuimarÃ£es and Cristhian Mosquera, who both picked up injuries in Monday's 1-0 victory at Aston Villa, will be given Saturday's training session to prove their fitness. Jurrien Timber is close to making his comeback from a groin problem and Arteta revealed he could be involved for the first time since the Champions League final.

London Colney calling. Mikel Arteta has been giving his thoughts to the press before Arsenal's play Chelsea on Sunday. His thoughts are mostly how delighted he is with Arsenal's squad. The Gunners were linked with Morgan Rogers, VinÃ­cius JÃºnior and JuliÃ¡n Alvarez over the summer, but none of them arrived. Greek winger Christos Tzolis came in from Club Brugge, but Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli all left. Arteta told reporters: double quotation mark I love the players that we have, that is for sure. It is what it is, this is what we have and we already have some very, very good players. Let's trust them and let's make sure we are right behind them, and I will do everything we can to help the incredible talent that we have. I don't know [if failing to secure any of Arsenal's targets was a missed opportunity]. These are just opinions. The window is closed and I prefer to look at all the incredible things that we have in the squad and not spend any more time on things that are not a part of us right now. That's it and that's my main responsibility.

Andrew Beasley WSL transfer talking points: three things we learned from the data The Women's Super League's summer transfer window has closed before the start of the 2026-27 season. The finances involved are microscopic compared with the Â£3.4bn that Premier League clubs spent on new players but the data provides three key points of interest: which club has made the biggest improvement to their squad, who is banking on stability, and how the women's game has outsmarted its male equivalent. Read Andrew Beasley's full analysis:

Hello, me again. Another point of intrigue from Maresca's press conference, he confirmed that Erling Haaland is among four players named as City captains this season, the striker is joined by RÃºben Dias, Marc GuÃ©hi and Gianluigi Donnarumma in the armband squad. That decision sees Maresca go back on his previous statement about having the striker as a captain, back on 11 August: â€œAt Leicester and Chelsea, I had a rule that when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench not to celebrate for instructions but if he scores, then he can celebrate. So if Erling is the captain, we have a problem.â€

Time to hand you back to Tom Bassam for the next flurry of managerial chat â€¦

Back to De Zerbi, who is still refusing to pepper his pre-game quotes with 80s musical references. Instead, he tells the assembled journos that everyone is available to play against Nottingham Forest, aside from James Maddison, who is back in training. Even Mykhailo Mudryk could get a run out, having not played competitively since November 2024. â€œHe's ready to play 15, 20, 30 minutes,â€ De Zerbi adds. â€œI think he's ready to play part of the game.â€

I can guarantee none of these Premier League lot gave as good a presser as Southend manager Kieron Dyer delivered yesterday. Allow Instagram content? This article includes content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. To view this content, click ‘Allow and continue’.

A few football questions and plenty more besides, in our sports quiz of the week (guest-written by yours truly).

Unai Emery has admitted leaving striker Brian Madjo and new signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis out of Aston Villa's Champions League squad was a â€œhard decisionâ€. Teenage striker Madjo suffered an injury setback after impressing in the Uefa Super Cup final, while defender Harwood-Bellis was a deadline-day signing from Southampton â€“ but both will miss out on Villa's league phase campaign. Another summer signing, Johan Mazambi, is still injured and won't travel to Hull for their next game; Emery was tight-lipped on whether Leon Goretzka, Ibrahim Mbaye or Harwood-Bellis might feature on Saturday.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that Richarlison told him he wanted to leave the club earlier this summer. The striker has been left out of Spurs' Premier League squad. â€œHe spoke with me at the start of pre-season and his idea was to leave â€¦ I only want the players that want to stay here with pride, passion to stay. Then every other problem is not my business, it's the responsibility of the club. I can't say anything because I didn't decide anything. â€œThe message from Richarlison from the beginning of the season was clear and I accepted that,â€ De Zerbi added. â€œI don't know if there is an offer from Turkey. I don't know if the club has accepted it. I know there was an offer before the end of the transfer market, but [Richarlison] didn't accept it.â€

Moyes accepts that Everton have a â€œreal small squadâ€ but is backing fringe and youth players to make the step up. â€œUltimately, we didn't want to lose a lot of the players, but for different reasons that had to happen. They're all going to have to be able to muck in as we've got a real small squad now. â€œIt gives opportunities to some people who have not had them â€¦ sometimes you need to be given that chance [to] show what you can do. Let's see if some of them can do that. I have no concerns. I am sure they will be fully at it.â€

Moyes is magnanimous about the failure of Folarin Balogun's deadline-day move, saying: â€œIt wasn't anyone's fault. The player had a problem in his medical, and that was simply it.â€ The Everton manager also accepts that business may have been limited by the decision not to sell Harrison Armstrong to Forest. â€œI don't do the financials, but I think that's right. We were looking to get some money in. We didn't want to lose Iliman Ndiaye, but it's difficult when City come looking for your players.â€

Here's David Moyes on Everton's frustrating end to the transfer window. â€œDisappointed we didn't do more business and things didn't go our way in the end. Sometimes in football you have to live with disappointment and we will move on.â€

No away fans at Old Firm games this season Celtic and Rangers fans will not be present in each other's grounds for the rest of the season. The absence of away allocations has been announced by the SPFL after Celtic challenged Rangers' decision to give them just 300 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup tie at Ibrox on 13 September. Rangers cut the allocation from the recently-agreed total of about 2,500 seats in response to the trouble that marred the Scottish Cup quarter-final clash between the Glasgow rivals in March, when Celtic were given the traditional allocation of about 8,000 under competition rules. An SPFL statement read: â€œAfter further discussions involving both clubs, agreement has been reached that there will be no away supporters for matches involving Rangers and Celtic in SPFL competitions for the remainder of the 2026-27 season. â€œAll parties have committed to working constructively during this period, with safety and security remaining the priority. The position will remain subject to review should circumstances materially change during the season.â€ Press Association

More from Xabi Alonso, who says he'll make a decision â€œtomorrowâ€ on whether MoisÃ©s Caicedo can be involved against Arsenal on Sunday. Chelsea stole a march on the Gunners to sign Morgan Rogers, a signing that delighted their new manager. â€œFor sure, Morgan was a big, big one to get a player of his stature in the present and future. He will be a key player for the next six, seven years. He's had a great impact.â€