Slipknot Confirms Sid Wilsons Sudden Exit: We Wish Him the Best

Slipknot is officially parting ways with Sid Wilson, who had been part of the group for nearly 30 years.

â€œEffective immediately, Slipknot will no longer be associated with Sid Wilson,â€ the band posted on its Instagram account in a post that has since been taken down. â€œWe wish him the best in his future endeavors.â€

The DJ and keyboardist had been part of the heavy metal group since 1998, a year before Slipknot's first studio album was released.

News of Wilson's departure was first reported by TMZ in late July, although the reason that Slipknot decided to kick him out remains unclear. That same day, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root posted a message on his Instagram story set to the band's 2008 song â€œâ€˜Til We Die.â€

â€œDon't believe everything you read,â€ Root wrote. â€œStop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for awhile. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information.â€

Wilson's exit comes after Craig Jones left the band in 2023 and Chris Fehn left in 2019. Joey Jordison died in 2021, while Paul Gray died in 2020. Slipknot's albums include â€œSlipknot,â€ â€œIowa,â€ â€œVol. 3,â€ â€œAll Hope Is Gone,â€ â€œ.5: The Gray Chapter,â€ â€œWe Are Not Your Kindâ€ and â€œThe End, So Far,â€ which was released in 2022.

The band's most recent live performance was in July 2025 at Inkcarceration, a music and tattoo festival in Ohio.

The remaining members of Slipknot have yet to speak out about Wilson's sudden departure and what it means for the future of the band.