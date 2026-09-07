14 People Hospitalized During the Chainsmokers Concert in San Jose

Over a dozen concertgoers required medical attention for “suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues,” authorities say
At least 14 people were hospitalized Friday during the Chainsmokers' concert in San Jose, California.
The San Jose Fire Department wrote on social media that they responded to over a dozen calls for assistance during the EDM duo's show at Discovery Meadows. â€œAt 8:22 p.m. on Friday, September 4, the San JosÃ© Fire Department responded to an outdoor concert at Discovery Meadow for reports of multiple patients requiring medical attention,â€ SJFD wrote.
â€œSJFD immediately requested an Ambulance Task Force, two additional advanced life support fire units, and a Battalion Chief to manage the incident and provide additional medical resources. A total of 14 ambulances responded, and 14 patients were transported to local hospitals.â€
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While SJFD didn't announce the nature of the need for medical attention, local police told NBC Bay Area that several people were being treated for â€œsuspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues.â€
The condition of those requiring hospitalization was not revealed. The Chainsmokers â€” whose concert was not deterred by the medical emergencies â€” have not yet commented on the situation, but they did share video from the gig on social media.