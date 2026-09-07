Geese, Pulp & CMAT Smash End of The Roads 20th Birthday Celebrations: 7 Best Moments

End of The Road festival took place this past weekend on the border of Dorset and Wiltshire in southwest England (Sept. 3-6) with celebrations amplified for its 20th weekend celebrations.Â

First held in 2006, the festival has become a shining beacon of originality in the U.K.'s festival scene. Set up by Simon Taffe as an intimate gathering at Larmer Tree Gardens, the annual party is proof that the scene's independent sector still sets the standard and trends for mainstream events. It's at boutique festivals like this that fans become accustomed to experiencing more than just music, with a programme that encompasses comedy, film and literature. Playful and vibrant art installations throughout the site provide a welcome relief from garish brand pop-ups at some of the U.K.'s large-scale events.

Its line-ups feature a thoughtful blend of longtime heroes (Pulp, Super Furry Animals), cult heroes (Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall), hyped acts of the moment (Angine de Poitrine, Geese) and rising newcomers (Little Grandad, Modern Woman), all of which show that the indie music sector produces brilliant artists on a regular basis. The festival's compact site with curated stages and line-ups offer a variety of genres from the pounding techno-pop by Kelly Lee Owens, to the ambient chill of Ezra Feinberg and everything in between.

This will come as little surprise to its loyal punters, many of whom return yearly and snap up early bird tickets before the first line-up release is shared. Official festival merch from previous editions is proudly sported across the site, proof of the wearer's dedication and commitment to come year in, year out. With a line-up and a friendly, open-minded atmosphere like this, you can hardly blame them.

These were the seven best musical moments from the End of The Road's 2026 edition.