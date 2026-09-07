Prediction: Como vs RB Leipzig

Getting their iconic Champions League adventure underway on Thursday night, Como will welcome RB Leipzig to Lombardy.

Ahead of a stacked midweek schedule from across the continent, there are plenty of eye-catching Champions League betting promotions available.

Verdict: Como win

Best Odds: 1/1

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

Como

Starting with the hosts, embarking on what has become a public fairytale, Como have rightfully received a string of plaudits from across the continent. Shattering a string of records last season as they punched a famous Champions League ticket, Cesc Fabregas' side are also widely regarded as a standout Serie A title candidate this time around. With the mood around Lombardy at an iconic high, the one-time Arsenal skipper has seen his squad embark on another dominant start to proceedings. Last seen over the weekend cruising their way to a routine 4-1 romp away at Genoa, Como will be desperately searching for a repeat performance here. Mustering seven points from their opening three Serie A showdowns and continuing to shine on either side of the summer interval, Fabregas' high-flying squad should be smelling the chance to open their maiden Champions League adventure with an immediate flurry on Thursday night.

Como Team News

Not making a single appearance across any competition since back in February and still sidelined with a long-term Achilles tendon injury, Como will once again be without Dutch starlet Jayden Addai on Thursday night.

Completing a blockbuster Deadline Day move from Fiorentina, Italian international Moise Kean could be handed a full Como debut here. Making his move from 15-time European champions Real Madrid a permanent one this summer, playmaking talisman Nico Paz will play a leading role in the final third.

RB Leipzig

As for the visitors, while RB Leipzig might have opened up the 2026/27 campaign with a routine 3-0 victory at home against Borussia Monchengladbach on August 29th, the Red Bulls came immediately crashing back down to earth last weekend. Completely blown away on their travels as they eventually slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Werder Bremen, Martin Demichelis' men have gained a reputation for their extended defensive issues on either side of the summer interval. Signing off last season with a nightmare 4-1 drumming at the hands of Freiburg on May 16th, Leipzig have failed to register consecutive clean sheets across all competitions so far this calendar year. Likewise, Demichelis' side have also mustered just a sole Bundesliga clean sheet on their travels since back in January.

RB Leipzig Team News

All still dealing with respective injury issues, RB Leipzig will once again be without the likes of Christoph Baumgartner, Viggo Gebel, Rocco Reitz and Brazilian striker Romulo Cardoso on Thursday night. Likewise, missing out against Werder Bremen last weekend with a reported ankle injury, Brighton loanee Brajan Gruda remains a doubt.

Completing a surprise late switch from Premier League giants Chelsea this summer, one-time Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu should get some more minutes under his belt. Fellow new recruit and former Burnley defender Maxime Esteve looks set to make his Champions League debut here.

Como vs RB Leipzig Key Factors to Consider

Thursday's showdown in Lombardy will be the first meeting between Como and RB Leipzig.

Continuing on from last season, Como have registered 20 points from their previous eight Serie A battles.

Como have suffered just a single competitive defeat in front of their own supporters since the middle of February.

RB Leipzig have failed to muster a single clean sheet away at top-flight opposition since back in January.

Likewise, Thursday's guests have failed to register consecutive clean sheets across all competitions so far this calendar year.

Conclusion

Continuing to shine on either side of the summer interval, Como certainly find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Enjoying another sensational start to proceedings and claiming a thumping 4-1 victory away at Genoa last time out, Fabregas' squad will also be backed by a vocal home support on Thursday night. Opening their iconic Champions League adventure, Como will be confident of exploiting a leaky RB Leipzig defence in Lombardy. In fact, continuing on from last season, the Red Bulls have remarkably shipped 11 goals in their previous three Bundesliga showdowns on the road.

Verdict: Como win

Best Odds: 1/1

Bookmaker:Â 1xBet

