Quavo Previews New Album Qrömelife With T.I.-Assisted Single Backwards

After a summer of teasers, Quavo has revealed the title and release date for his third studio album executive produced by Pharrell Williams. QrÃ¶melife will arrive on Oct. 2, marking the rapper's first full-length LP since Rocket Power landed in 2023.

Quavo first previewed QrÃ¶melife with the braggadocious, Williams-produced single â€œHaavinâ€ in June and â€œTrance (Walk It Down)â€ in August. Alongside the album announcement, the Atlanta native is offering another glimpse into the record with â€œBackwards,â€ his latest single that recruits T.I. for a guest verse. Quavo initially premiered the song last week with a live performance at WWE's Sunday Night Main Event.

â€œBackwardsâ€ namedrops both rappers' hometown constantly from start to finish. â€œATLA, ATL, Atlanta/Middle of the trap, you see a Phantom,â€ Quavo says during the intro. â€œAll type of poles, more than Magic/All type of hoes throwin' it backwards.â€ Along with â€œHaavin,â€ â€œTrance (Walk It Down),â€ and â€œBackwards,â€ QrÃ¶melife will feature 11 additional songs. The track list has not been revealed in full.

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â€œThis man got us recording on yachts in the middle of the ocean and Louis V headquarters, you seeing every new bag, one of one,â€ Quavo recently told V-103 Atlanta about working with Williams, who is also the menswear Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. â€œIt's just so much inspiration. You got to you got to have something you got to have something to say by the time you get to that mic.â€

While chipping away at QrÃ¶melife, he added, â€œhe just reminded me to just stay on track.â€ Quavo commended Williams for honoring the â€œoriginal way to make a record,â€ which in this case meant prioritizing hooks, bridges, and verse structure, while still leaving room for versatility. â€œWorking with P, he going to challenge you,â€ Quavo said. â€œHe going to make sure that all these songs is songs.â€