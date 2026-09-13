Manchester United v Chelsea: Womens Super League – live

Key events

That's all from me today. I'll leave you with Suzanne Wrack's match report.

How things currently stand, with Tottenham leading Liverpool 1-0 at St Helens Stadiumâ€¦

Chelsea forward Lauren James tells Sky Sports: â€œWe needed to put away our chances and we did that today. Last week, we kind of settled for 1-0 and they scored late on, which makes it difficult. But today, after we scored once, we kept going for goal after goal. â€œHaving the trust and belief we have in the squad and learning from the last game to make sure we punish the team early – we did that today. â€œI just need to continue with the form I finished last season. Continue being myself and help the team as much as possible through goals and assists.â€

Arsenal v Crystal Palace is also about to kick off. That game is being played at the Emirates Stadium.

Manchester United head coach Eva Olid tells Sky Sports: â€œChelsea are a good side and we know we had to defend. When you have the ball, keep it longer and don't lose the ball and create transitions. Keep the ball until we find the spaces to penetrate and create chances. â€œWe had a few good periods with the ball but after that, we were losing the ball easily and allowing them to create chances. They hurt us a lot in the wide areas too and when you lose one-on-ones in wide areas, it is difficult. We can be better in and out of possession. We have to be better. â€œIt's what I said to the players – that it's just the beginning. It's just two matches. It's not how you start but how you finish. Now we need them to learn from the mistakes and grow to go from down to high – that's our idea.â€

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor tells Sky Sports: â€œI think the difference between this performance and the one last week was scoring goals. I think we created a lot of opportunities in the game and I think we dominated and controlled the game from the beginning to the end and we had some really good aspects of the game today, so it is really positive. â€œI think that the journey will be long, the result today doesn't change where we are as a club and as a team. We are still transitioning and this year will be an important year for us. The result today doesn't mean that we are going to fly this season, it is just good for the confidence and for the players to realise how good they can be. We have a lot to improve and work on still. â€œWe have a great team and players, when they are all performing at their best we can be a good team and that is what we are trying to encourage them to do is play at their best. I think we have great leaders, Lucy was unbelievable today out of position and the way she guides everyone in the pitch. â€œWe are so early in the season, I don't want to be too picky but we do have things we need to work on and improve, we will take the learning and keep persisting on those things. Nothing is done yet.â€

Three more WSL fixtures have just kicked off â€“ and we've already seen a goal: Birmingham City 1-0 Brighton

Everton 0-0 Charlton

Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham

Chelsea finished the match with 63% possession, 25 shots and 11 on target. Manchester United, meanwhile, had just two attempts.

Full-time: Manchester United 0-5 Chelsea It's a huge win for Chelsea following a dominant performance. A big response in the wake of last week's draw against Aston Villa.

90+7 min: A Chelsea corner is sent into the box and Manchester United fail to clear. The ball eventually falls to Bronze, who rifles her shot into the roof of the net.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-5 (Lucy Bronze, 90+6) Bronze makes it FIVE!

90+4 min: Buchanan is booked for a high challenge on Miyazawa with two minutes left to play.

90+1 min: We're into six minutes of added timeâ€¦

89 min: NÃ¼sken goes for an audacious strike after Janssen gives the ball away. With Tullis-Joyce off her line, she attempts to lob the United goalkeeper, but her effort runs just wide.

85 min: Another substitution for Chelsea as Nelly Las replaces Carpenter, who has had a fantastic game.

84 min: Bernal is shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Bronze.

82 min: Chance for United as a long ball is sent through to SchÃ¼ller, who initially beats Buchanan for pace. However, the defender gets back just in time to slide in and make the block.

80 min: Both teams make another change. For United, Terland makes way for Lea SchÃ¼ller. And for Chelsea, Giulia Dragoni is on for her WSL debut. She replaces Kaptein.

78 min: Huge save from Tullis-Joyce! The goalkeeper prevents Buchanan from making it five with a huge stop from close range.

76 min: Chelsea have been dominant all over the pitch in this game, but especially so in midfield, largely thanks to the partnership of Potter and Walsh. United have been completely overrun.

74 min: Walsh goes for her second goal of the game after receiving a pass on the edge of the box. She strikes first time, but her effort flies wide.

71 min: Sonia Bompastor makes a triple substitution. Veerle Buurman replaces McCabe, with Maika Hamano on for James and Sandy Baltimore replacing Thompson.

67 min: Amid the chaos, Eva Olid made two more changes. Rebeca Bernal is on for Toone, with Simi Awujo replacing Jusu Bah.

66 min: Kaptein wins the ball from Janssen in an attacking position before setting it to Carpenter on her right. The full-back makes a run into the box before firing her shot home.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-4 Chelsea (Ellie Carpenter, 65) Carpenter makes it four!

62 min: Walsh picks up possession in the centre of the pitch before playing the ball through to James, who brilliantly slots home her first-time shot. If the game wasn't already won by Chelsea, it surely is now.

GOAL! Manchester United 0-3 Chelsea (Lauren James, 61) Lauren James just loves a goal against Manchester United! She makes it three for Chelsea! Lauren James of Chelsea celebrates after scoring. Photograph: James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

60 min: Thompson plays in a deep cross from the left side of the box. Carpenter somehow prevents the ball from running behind and instead guides it into the six-yard box, but Chelsea can't make the most of the chance.

58 min: Substitution for Manchester United as Anna Sandberg replaces Medina, who is furious about having to come off. The defender wanted to return to the pitch despite that ankle knock.

56 min: Another chance for Chelsea as James challenges Tullis-Joyce with a flick-on. The goalkeeper lets the ball slip out of her grasp and it falls to Thompson, who attempts to square a pass across goal, but nobody is there to make the tap-in.

53 min: Medina looks in a lot of discomfort following a 50-50 challenge with Potter. She is able to walk off the pitch, although gingerly.

51 min: Jusu Bah appears to have taken a bit of a knock following a challenge from Bronze. She looks to play on for now.

49 min: Both teams are yet to make a change, although you'd expect Sonia Bompastor to perhaps switch things up soon, especially given the strength of Chelsea's bench.

46 min: United have a free kick in a dangerous position early in this second half following a challenge on Lundkvist from Thompson. It's played short, though, and United fail to create any threat.

Kick-off: Manchester United 0-2 Chelsea We're back under way!

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United had just 33% possession in that first half, with just one shot. Chelsea, meanwhile, had 10 attempts, four of which were on target.