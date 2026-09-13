BIGBANG Celebrate 20 Years Together With MetLife Stadium Concert: 13 Best Moments

BIGBANG brought its 20th anniversary run, the BIGBANG 2026-2027 World Tour â€˜XX : COSMOS,' to MetLife Stadium for the only East Coast date on the entire trek â€” and for the trio's first show in the tri-state area since two nights at Newark's Prudential Center in October 2015. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are touring the world together for the first time since 2017, and for the first time as a three-piece, a fact the night never sidestepped but instead absorbed into the celebration.
The set ran through 30 songs across roughly three hours with era-defining K-pop hits (â€œFantastic Baby,â€ â€œLoser,â€ â€œBang Bang Bang,â€ â€œHaru Haru,â€ â€œLiesâ€), solo showcases for each member (who shared their personal affinities for hip-hop, R&B, ballads and even Korea's traditional trot music), and the live rollout of BIGBANG's first new single in four years, â€œBiiiG,â€ after its official release on Aug. 19 to mark 20 years to the day since the group's debut.
Behind all of it, YG Entertainment shared that the show came to life via a 23-ton mobile LED structure, a stage by Tony and Olivier Awardâ€“winning designer Es Devlin, direction from 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show creative director Mike Carson, plus a live band led by Wow Jones, whose work spans Usher, Rihanna, Janelle MonÃ¡e and Sabrina Carpenter.
From MetLife, â€˜XX : COSMOS' heads across the Atlantic to Paris' Stade de France and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for shows on Sept. 19 and 26, respectively, before swinging through Asia and Oceania on the world tour's 36-show, 19-city run that stretches into February 2027.
From an unhinged â€œSOBERâ€ performance to the promise to keep going â€œon and on,â€ the K-pop legends made their MetLife debut count. Read on for Billboardâ€˜s best moments.
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The Fiery â€œFantasticâ€ Start
While BIGBANG are no strangers to massive concerts in North America, with past arena dates in cities like Los Angeles, Mexico City, Las Vegas, Toronto, Newark, and Anaheim, the â€˜XX : COSMOS' tour includes their first stadium shows in the States. That meant they could deliver an explosive set from the opening notes of their 2012 K-pop classic â€œFantastic Baby,â€ opening the concert with pyrotechnics shooting out fire spurts and fireworks into the sky as G-Dragon delivered his opening lines.
The flashy pyro kept going and growing throughout the show, making the concert feel even more like a celebration of the boundary-breaking group's two decades.
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Dad-Joke â€œLiesâ€ About New Jersey
â€œLiesâ€ is one of BIGBANG's generation-defining K-pop hits, but it also briefly described Daesung when the group first addressed the crowd at the start of the show. When the singer-drummer asked, â€œIt's our first time in New Jersey, right?â€ G-Dragon and Taeyang quickly corrected him, as the band's history in the state goes back to their 2012 Alive Galaxy Tour, when they were the first male K-pop group to play a U.S. arena, wowing New Jersey at the Prudential Center.
Famous for his dad jokes, Daesung then asked if that makes the state â€œOld Jersey for us?â€ with Taeyang only responding with a deadpan, â€œI can't laugh at that.â€ Daesung ultimately course-corrected by saying, â€œSo, every time when I come to New Jersey, I feel something new, so that's why I can say it's my first time in New Jersey, that's why.â€
After opening the show with slamming songs like â€œFantastic Babyâ€ and â€œHands Up,â€ the lighthearted banter reminded everyone that these are three down-to-earth guys enjoying themselves on stage.
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The Enduring Heart of â€œHaru Haruâ€
In a 2012 concert review, Billboard noted the connection between BIGBANG fans (affectionately known as VIPs) and the group, writing, â€œOne got a sense of the fans' dedication when BIGBANG dropped out singing to let concertgoers take the chorus to their hit song â€˜Haru Haru.' The fact that such a large East Coast venue could be filled with the lyrics of a song called â€˜Haru Haru' by the concertgoers is truly remarkable in and of itself.â€
Fourteen years later, we're happy to report â€” again â€” both BIGBANG and VIPs' voices delivered, filling MetLife Stadium with the ballad's bittersweet lyrics.
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Daesung Brings Trot to the East Coast
Earlier this year, Daesang pulled off the near-unbelievable spectacle of hearing Korea's traditional trot music at Coachella. This time, the vocalist filled MetLife Stadium by closing his solo set with â€œHANDO-CHOGUAâ€ (his 2025 trot single with a music video co-starring Sana of TWICE) with the crowd singing and shouting support the whole song.
Once again, it was a sight to not only hear the energetic, folky music style sung by a stadium full of East Coasters, but also to see huge Korean characters spelling out the song lyrics, undoubtedly encouraging even more of the audience to sing along and opening their eyes to learn more about an aspect of Korean culture beyond K-pop.
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Taeyang Does â€œBADâ€ So Good
For the opening number of his solo tracks, Taeyang delivered a physically and visually stunning performance of â€œBADâ€ off his album QUINTESSENCE released this past May.
Within the first 30 seconds of the song, Taeyang stage-dived from the riser he was singing on into a horde of backup dancers clad in spiky, pineapple-like masks. Not missing a beat, he kept singing as the dancers hoisted him, performing for an overhead camera and creating a visual on the LED screens that made Taeyang look like a rockstar crowd-surfing in a sea of fierce-looking supporters.
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G-Dragon Rides the Remixes
While his bandmates stuck to more traditional renditions of their solo hits, G-Dragon's section saw him reimagining several of his past hits.
His 2024 comeback track â€œPOWERâ€ got a reggaeton remix (as the stage lit up with a neon jungle backdrop), while 2012 hit â€œCrayonâ€ replaced its trap beat with heavy live percussion (as the stage was drenched with a red-and-black church motif recalling the cover of the song's accompanying Billboard 200â€“charting One of a Kind album), all offering refreshing takes on his material that also showcased his diverse musical range.
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The Unhinged â€œSOBERâ€ Performance
Despite the song's title, â€œSOBERâ€ ended up being one of the wildest moments of the night as the BIGBANG trio's true brotherhood came out in full chaos.
Making faces and pointing directly into the camera lens, the guys clearly enjoyed themselves throughout the song. When Daesung took a moment to stand center stage and belt the last of the bridge, G-Dragon took it as an opportunity to grab his band mate's legs and crawl through them to deliver his next lines. The cameraman did not miss a beat, catching GD pushing through Daesung's leather pants, eliciting a wide-mouthed shocked smile from the singer as if he was birthing a Baby G-Dragon before our very eyes, with GD crawling out to sing his lines and eventually getting back on his feet.
Not to be outdone by the younger members, Taeyang took the opportunity to twist himself on the concert stage floor to deliver his chorus while melodramatically reaching for the camera and sticking out his tongue for his final chorus lines before the performance ended with canons of confetti and a full-stage kickline from the trio and their troupe of dancers.
Unhinged? Yes. Extremely fun? Extremely yes.
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The Promise to â€œKeep Going On and Onâ€
With a massive Coachella set, the new single â€œBiiiGâ€ and this tour, BIGBANG's 20th anniversary celebration has been in full swing throughout most of 2026. But in his final words to the MetLife Stadium audience, G-Dragon gave some big hints that more was on the way.
â€œThis might sound a little personal, but since my solo comeback a couple years ago, I've been very careful, step by step, where I kept trying to figure out a master plan to bring our golden days back,â€ he shared. â€œNot just for me, but for all of us, and this is what it's all about â€” finally, BIGBANG is so back. So, so back. Through the biggest world tour we've ever had, and tonight in New Jersey, we're all here, together, again. It's been 11 years; we only got one single out so far, and the show gotta keep going on and on, right?â€
He closed his speech with a message of gratitude, saying, â€œNo matter what happens, some things never change, like us. So, VIPs, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. We love you so much; thank you for everything.â€
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BIGBANG <3s NY
With the MetLife Stadium show marking BIGBANG's first show in the tri-state area in over a decade, and taking place on the historically significant 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, there were multiple moments showing love for New York City.
For the finale section of the concert, G-Dragon returned to the stage in a classic â€œI <3 NYâ€ T-shirt, which he initially paired with a giant green mushroom before replacing it with one of the tour's official trucker hats. Then, in the final moments of the show, fans gifted Taeyang a Statue of Liberty costume crown and torch, which the star touted proudly â€” and hilariously â€” as the band said goodbye to fans, standing there holding the torch like Lady Liberty herself.
Whether intentional or not, the lighthearted tributes to New York were well-received by the audience, who could see the two beams of light shining in tribute to the World Trade Center even in Jersey.
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Joining Fans for the Finale
While BIGBANG spent a large part of the concert at MetLife Stadium thanking fans for sticking with them all these years, the guys also spent considerable time with fans during their performances of â€œSunset Glowâ€ and â€œLast Farewellâ€ in the finale. The two '00s singles saw the members head into the crowd to meet fans directly, take selfies, accept fan gifts, and have more fun interactions.
Twenty years into their careers, BIGBANG clearly feels comfortable enough to spend quality time with fans and doesn't need to rush their interactions, as is sometimes typical in K-pop shows. Even those watching from the rafters had fun seeing all the ways BIGBANG and VIPs were meeting in person.
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Daesung Celebrates His Health
One of the most endearing moments came when Daesung shared a surprising comment about his health.
â€œI feel like I'm in the best shape ever â€” physically and mentally,â€ he said, with the mention of his mental health earning an extra whoop of support. He continued, â€œI think I'm in the best place I've ever been and you are a big part of that. Thank you, I love you. You're so amazing, you're unbeatable.â€
While it's more common for artists in and out of the K-pop scene to speak more openly about their mental health today, BIGBANG has traditionally not been as candid about such experiences during their overseas concerts. Seeing Daesung not only in prime health but also wanting to share that with the MetLife Stadium audience was another moment worth celebrating.
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â€œStillâ€ Remembering T.O.P
While BIGBANG's membership has downsized from five to three in the last decade for various reasons, the final song of the night was â€œStill Life,â€ which the group introduced as â€œthe story of BIGBANG.â€ It was also the last song the group recorded with member T.O.P before his exit, and his rap section was still included in the performance, eliciting a sizable cheer from the audience.
Earlier this year, T.O.P shared his feelings about the group today with Billboard, saying, â€œThe members of BIGBANG and I make very different kinds of music now, but I'll always support and respect their music.â€ With seemingly no bad blood between them professionally, including T.O.P for â€œStill Lifeâ€ as the concert's final song felt like a true tribute to the group's 20-year history and a way for fans to say goodbye to the group's former rapper in a meaningful way.
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The Final Deep Bows
In many cultures around the world, a bow is a sign of respect, with the deeper the bow traditionally representing a deeper sense of regard and gratitude. While nearly every Korean performer will end their show with at least one bow to their audience, BIGBANG gave the MetLife Stadium crowd some of the highest forms of respect.
While closing out the concert after the setlist's final song, â€œStill Life,â€ Daesung took his final moment in the center of the runway stage in the middle of the audience to deliver 90-degree bows to his right, to his left and to the center to show his gratitude to every person in the stadium. Taeyang and G-Dragon took things a step further with both getting on their knees and bringing their heads to the floor in the kind of deep bow that's rarely seen in overseas shows, likely due to the cultural differences.
By showing true gratitude and humility for such superstars, BIGBANG's deep bows being the final visuals for the concert show how important it was to leave fans with the highest sign of respect and thanks.
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