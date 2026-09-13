BIGBANG Celebrate 20 Years Together With MetLife Stadium Concert: 13 Best Moments

BIGBANG brought its 20th anniversary run, the BIGBANG 2026-2027 World Tour â€˜XX : COSMOS,' to MetLife Stadium for the only East Coast date on the entire trek â€” and for the trio's first show in the tri-state area since two nights at Newark's Prudential Center in October 2015. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are touring the world together for the first time since 2017, and for the first time as a three-piece, a fact the night never sidestepped but instead absorbed into the celebration.

The set ran through 30 songs across roughly three hours with era-defining K-pop hits (â€œFantastic Baby,â€ â€œLoser,â€ â€œBang Bang Bang,â€ â€œHaru Haru,â€ â€œLiesâ€), solo showcases for each member (who shared their personal affinities for hip-hop, R&B, ballads and even Korea's traditional trot music), and the live rollout of BIGBANG's first new single in four years, â€œBiiiG,â€ after its official release on Aug. 19 to mark 20 years to the day since the group's debut.

Behind all of it, YG Entertainment shared that the show came to life via a 23-ton mobile LED structure, a stage by Tony and Olivier Awardâ€“winning designer Es Devlin, direction from 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show creative director Mike Carson, plus a live band led by Wow Jones, whose work spans Usher, Rihanna, Janelle MonÃ¡e and Sabrina Carpenter.

From MetLife, â€˜XX : COSMOS' heads across the Atlantic to Paris' Stade de France and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for shows on Sept. 19 and 26, respectively, before swinging through Asia and Oceania on the world tour's 36-show, 19-city run that stretches into February 2027.

From an unhinged â€œSOBERâ€ performance to the promise to keep going â€œon and on,â€ the K-pop legends made their MetLife debut count. Read on for Billboardâ€˜s best moments.