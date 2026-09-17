Metallica Announce 2027 North American Tour Dates

Metallica has confirmed a series of new North American stadium dates that extend the band's M72 World Tour into 2027. Having played 99 shows in 26 countries since its April 2023 kick-off, the Live Nation-promoted tour will resume May 8, 2027 at BC Place in Vancouver â€“ hitting a dozen new cities for the first time on this run throughout the American southwest, midwest and beyond â€“ and will conclude June 19, 2027 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Support on all dates will be Limp Bizkit and Avatar. See below for a full list of dates.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be available starting with the Fan Club presales beginning on Monday, September 21 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10am local time.

Citi is the official card of the M72 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning September 22 at 10am local time until September 24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the newly added M72 shows in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from September 22 at 10am local time to September 24 at 10pm local time. Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App, and learn more about Verizon Shine here.

METALLICA

M72 World Tour

North America 2027

May 8 â€” Vancouver, BC â€” BC Place

May 13 â€” San Diego, CA â€” Snapdragon Stadium

May 18 â€” El Paso, TX â€” Sun Bowl Stadium

May 22 â€” San Antonio, TX â€” Alamodome

May 26 â€” Fayetteville, AR â€” Razorback Stadium

May 29 â€” Kansas City, MO â€” Arrowhead Stadium

June 2 â€” Raleigh, NC â€” Carter-Finley Stadium

June 5 â€” Indianapolis, IN â€” Lucas Oil Stadium

June 8 â€” Buffalo, NY â€” Highmark Stadium

June 12 â€” Madison, WI â€” Camp Randall Stadium

June 15 â€” Cleveland, OH â€” Huntington Bank Field

June 19 â€” Salt Lake City, UT â€” Rice-Eccles Stadium