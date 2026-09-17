Publishing Briefs: Rihanna & Beyoncé Collaborator Fred Ball Signs With Reservoir

London-based songwriter and producer Fred Ball, who has collaborated with Rihanna, BeyoncÃ©, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Madonna and more, has signed a publishing deal with Reservoir. Ball has co-written and co-produced hits including â€œLove On The Brain,â€ â€œ713â€ and â€œHeard About Us.â€

The publishing deal has Reservoir representing Ball's future works. Ball has also worked with stars including RAYE, Zara Larsson, Olivia Dean, Eminem and Madison Beer.

â€œI'm so excited to be joining the Reservoir family,â€ Ball said in a statement. â€œTheir belief in my music and commitment to artistry made this an easy decision, and I can't wait to see what we can build together.â€

With Rihanna, Ball co-wrote â€œLove on the Brain,â€ the song going on to hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Billboard naming the song the most influential pop single of 2017. Also in 2017, Ball appeared on Billboardâ€˜s Hot 100 Top 10 Producers list. Ball contributed to Mariah Carey's album Caution, as well as BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z's album Everything Is Love.

Russell Hunt, senior creative manager at Reservoir, added, â€œFred is a world class songwriter and producer whose talent, craft and dedication have gained him commercial and critical success across several genres and markets.Â He has contributed to some of the most globally influential records of the past decade and more, and he continues to work with top-tier artists worldwide. We are thrilled and honored to support him as he adds to his ever-growing success.â€ Â â€” Ariel King

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