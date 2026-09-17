Publishing Briefs: Rihanna & Beyoncé Collaborator Fred Ball Signs With Reservoir

London-based songwriter and producer Fred Ball, who has collaborated with Rihanna, BeyoncÃ©, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Madonna and more, has signed a publishing deal with Reservoir. Ball has co-written and co-produced hits including â€œLove On The Brain,â€ â€œ713â€ and â€œHeard About Us.â€
The publishing deal has Reservoir representing Ball's future works. Ball has also worked with stars including RAYE, Zara Larsson, Olivia Dean, Eminem and Madison Beer.
â€œI'm so excited to be joining the Reservoir family,â€ Ball said in a statement. â€œTheir belief in my music and commitment to artistry made this an easy decision, and I can't wait to see what we can build together.â€
With Rihanna, Ball co-wrote â€œLove on the Brain,â€ the song going on to hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, with Billboard naming the song the most influential pop single of 2017. Also in 2017, Ball appeared on Billboardâ€˜s Hot 100 Top 10 Producers list. Ball contributed to Mariah Carey's album Caution, as well as BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z's album Everything Is Love.
Russell Hunt, senior creative manager at Reservoir, added, â€œFred is a world class songwriter and producer whose talent, craft and dedication have gained him commercial and critical success across several genres and markets.Â He has contributed to some of the most globally influential records of the past decade and more, and he continues to work with top-tier artists worldwide. We are thrilled and honored to support him as he adds to his ever-growing success.â€ Â â€” Ariel King
See more publishing news and signings below.
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Midland (Warner Chappell Music Nashville)
Warner Chappell Music Nashville has renewed its global publishing agreement with Grammy-nominated country trio MIdland. The group is known for songs including â€œDrinkin' Problem,â€ â€œBurn Out,â€ â€œCheatin' Songs,â€ and â€œMake A Little.â€
Midland said in a statement, â€œWarner Chappell has been part of the Midland story for a long time, and we're really proud of everything we've accomplished together. They've always understood how important the songs are to us and have given us the support and freedom to keep making music that feels true to who we are. We're excited to keep building on what we've started with a team that really believes in this band and where we're going.â€
Austen Adams, president, WCM Nashville, said, â€œMidland has been building their own unique musical brand for over a decade, brilliantly weaving together traditional country sounds with rock, folk, and a distinctly modern sensibility. They're fantastic songwriters, outstanding singers and players, and charismatic live performers. It's been incredibly exciting to support their evolution over the years, and we couldn't be prouder to continue to be a part of their creative journey.â€ â€” Jessica Nicholson
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Halo Boy (VAMP/Sony Music Publishing)
Hyperpop artist, producer and songwriter Halo Boy signed a global publishing deal with VAMP in partnership with Sony Music Publishing. Known for producing and writing for artists including Melanie Martinez, Au/Ra and Sophie Powers, Halo Boy is set to release a new album early next year that will combine â€œhyyperpop, phonk, and rock with flashes of Y2K nostalgiaâ€ for a project designed as an â€œimmersiveâ€ sonic and visual world, according to a press release. â€”Â Chris Eggertsen
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Hellhills (Position Music)
Alternative rock artist Hellhills, from Vilnius, Lithuania, has signed a global label and publishing deal with Position Music. Alex Ziabko A&R at Position Music, brought in the deal.
â€œHellhills has a strong alternative-rock foundation incorporating electronic and darker industrial elements giving his records a distinct sometimes nostalgic sound,â€ Ziabko said in a statement. â€œAs Lawrence continues to sharpen his songwriting and production skills, I couldn't be more excited to be a part of his evolution and growth as an artist.â€
Hellhills said, â€œI've spent years building Hellhills independently, so signing with Position Music feels like a really exciting new chapter. Having this team behind me gives me the opportunity to take the music further than I could on my own. I'm very excited for what comes next.â€ â€” Ariel King
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Jay Starr (Electric Feel)
Jay Starr has signed to Electric Feels publishing and label. The 22-year-old R&B artist was born and raised in Athens, Greece.
â€œPartnering with Electric Feel felt right from the start,â€ Starr said in a statement. â€œThe energy, chemistry and support from the team have been real, and I'm grateful to build with people who understand the vision. This next chapter is about elevation, growth and creating something genuine as an artist.â€
Austin Rosen, CEO and founder of Electric Feel Entertainment, added, â€œJay's voice, his story, and the emotion in in his music really stood out to me. There's something special about him and what he's building, and we're excited to have him at Electric Feel and be along for the ride.â€ â€” Ariel King
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Jeremy Lister (Jody Williams Songs/Warner Chappell Music)
Nashville-based songwriter, producer and vocalist Jeremy Lister has signed with Jody Williams Songs (JWS) and Warner Chappell Music. His signing marks JWS' first synch writer, and Lister has had synch placements in shows including â€œGrey's Anatomyâ€ and â€œFoundâ€ as well as for brands such as Jeep, Toyota and Google.
â€œWe are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to JWS,â€ Jonah Gordon, manager, synch and A&R at JWS, said in a statement. â€œHe embodies all of the talent and skill for JWS to excel in the synch area and beyond.â€ â€” Ariel King
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RAMPD and Concord Music Publishing Host First Songwriting Camp
RAMPD and Concord Music Publishing hosted their first songwriting camp at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The event connected disabled songwriters, artists and producers with music industry professionals. The camp was supported by Concord's Impact Investment Initiative, BetterHelp, Backline, Nixie and StageWATER. â€” Ariel King
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Daniel Jones (Primary Wave)
Singer, songwriter and producer Daniel Jones, better known for his work with Savage Garden, has signed a publishing agreement with Primary Wave. The deal includes Jones' songwriting catalog from Savage Gardens' two studio albums.
â€œHaving followed the Australian music scene for many years, it's a privilege to help bring Daniel Jones and his incredible catalog of songs into the Primary Wave family,â€ Mark Shimmel at Primary Wave said in a statement. â€œSavage Garden's music continues to resonate with audiences around the world, and we're excited to help create new opportunities for these timeless songs.â€ â€” Ariel King
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